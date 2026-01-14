Man Confesses Murder of Sister-in-Law in Sekong

Police in Sekong Province have arrested a man for the alleged rape and murder of his sister-in-law in Lamam District, authorities confirmed on 13 January.

According to police, the victim, Khaikham Phetchamphone, 23, went missing after leaving for work on 29 December 2025. Her sister, Bounty Phetchamphone, 28, reported her missing on 1 January after being unable to contact her.

Following several days of investigation, police arrested Kam Suban, 40, the victim’s brother-in-law, on 5 January. During questioning, Kam confessed to the crime, police said.

Authorities reported that on 30 December, Kam asked to borrow Khaikham’s motorbike, claiming he needed to travel to his grandparents’ coffee plantation. While en route, he diverted to a remote area, where he allegedly attempted to rape her. When she resisted, Kam reportedly used force, causing her to lose consciousness and later die.

Police said Kam then moved the body about 30 metres into a nearby forest, took the victim’s phone and motorbike, and fled the scene. He later buried the phone and left the motorbike with a friend. The body was found around five kilometers from Lamam town.

The case remains under investigation. Police said public disclosure was delayed due to inconsistencies in initial testimony and the need to verify key evidence.