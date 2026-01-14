28 C
Vientiane
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
spot_img
All NewsLaw and CrimeCrimepolice

Man Confesses Murder of Sister-in-Law in Sekong

By Phoudasack Vongsay
Press release of the police detailing about the rape and murder case in Sekong. (Picture by Lao Security News )

This Week

Police in Sekong Province have arrested a man for the alleged rape and murder of his sister-in-law in Lamam District, authorities confirmed on 13 January.

According to police, the victim, Khaikham Phetchamphone, 23, went missing after leaving for work on 29 December 2025. Her sister, Bounty Phetchamphone, 28, reported her missing on 1 January after being unable to contact her.

Following several days of investigation, police arrested Kam Suban, 40, the victim’s brother-in-law, on 5 January. During questioning, Kam confessed to the crime, police said.

Authorities reported that on 30 December, Kam asked to borrow Khaikham’s motorbike, claiming he needed to travel to his grandparents’ coffee plantation. While en route, he diverted to a remote area, where he allegedly attempted to rape her. When she resisted, Kam reportedly used force, causing her to lose consciousness and later die.

Police said Kam then moved the body about 30 metres into a nearby forest, took the victim’s phone and motorbike, and fled the scene. He later buried the phone and left the motorbike with a friend. The body was found around five kilometers from Lamam town.

The case remains under investigation. Police said public disclosure was delayed due to inconsistencies in initial testimony and the need to verify key evidence.

Latest article

ABOUT US

The leading English language news website in Laos.

Contact us info@laotiantimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Laotiantimes.com