NLCS (Singapore) Brings World-Class Musical Opportunities to Young Artists Across Asia

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — North London Collegiate School (Singapore) has established itself as a leading British international school in Singapore – and aims to become a regional hub for musical excellence. The school’s newly launched Young Musicians Award, a competition open to instrumentalists aged 5 to 18 from across Asia, reflects a deeper institutional commitment: that artistic development is inseparable from academic rigour.



The Young Musicians Award invites young musicians from across the region to compete on a professional stage.

A School-Wide Philosophy, Not Just a Programme

At North London Collegiate School (Singapore), music is not a peripheral activity. It sits at the heart of the school’s approach to developing confident, disciplined, and creatively ambitious young people. The Young Musicians Award extends this philosophy beyond the school’s own student body, inviting young musicians from across the region to compete on a professional stage.

The competition received a strong regional response, with around 50 applicants shortlisted from across Asia. Finalists perform live in the school’s 700-seat auditorium – an environment designed to prepare young artists for the realities of professional performance.

Professional Opportunities and Recognition

The Young Musicians Award offers more than stage time. Through a partnership with Songwork International, finalists gain access to Singapore’s Lion Studios for professional recording sessions – an experience that introduces young musicians to industry-standard production environments typically encountered only at advanced levels of training.

Winners are invited to perform at a gala concert, while selected concerto finalists have the opportunity to perform alongside a symphony orchestra. A S$5,000 scholarship is awarded to one exceptional musician, representing a sustained investment in long-term artistic development.

International Standards, Delivered Locally

What further sets this initiative apart is the calibre of expertise behind it. The judging panel brings together leading figures from the international classical music world:

Joshua Tan – Associate Conductor, Singapore Symphony Orchestra

– Associate Conductor, Singapore Symphony Orchestra George Harliono – British concert pianist and Tchaikovsky Competition silver medallist

– British concert pianist and Tchaikovsky Competition silver medallist Zhi Jong Wang – Professor of Violin, Shanghai Conservatory of Music

Their involvement reflects the global outlook that defines education at North London Collegiate School (Singapore), offering young musicians access to professional feedback typically reserved for conservatoire-level training.

Edward Jeffries, Head of Music (Senior School) at NLCS (Singapore) and founding lead of the Young Musicians Award, said: “The NLCS (Singapore) Young Musicians Award was conceived as a platform within Asia for young musicians to share their talent and celebrate their artistry. We are not a British International School that operates behind closed doors, but a community that seeks to champion excellence and provide our students and the wider community with opportunities to be inspired by exceptional young performers.

This competition is not intended solely for the benefit of our own students; rather, it aims to give a voice to young musicians from across the region. In doing so, it reflects our Music Department’s motto: “We Aspire to Inspire.”

Contributing to the Region’s Musical Landscape

By opening the competition to young musicians across Asia, North London Collegiate School (Singapore) is adding to the growing ecosystem of opportunities for classical music development in the region. The Young Musicians Award offers an accessible pathway for instrumentalists as young as five to experience professional performance settings, receive feedback from international adjudicators, and access studio recording – experiences that complement and strengthen the musical journeys young artists are already pursuing.

To learn more about the Young Musicians Award, visit: https://enquiries.nlcssingapore.com/young-musicians-award/

About North London Collegiate School (Singapore)

Founded in August 2020, North London Collegiate School (Singapore) is a British International School offering the academically ambitious NLCS curriculum, followed by the International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Programme and culminating in the IB Diploma Programme.

Drawing on 175 years of educational heritage from its founding school in the UK, NLCS (Singapore) nurtures individuals to be intellectually curious, socially confident, and grounded in compassion through a rigorous academic framework, rich co-curricular opportunities, and exceptional pastoral care.

Situated on Depot Road, the School is part of a global family of schools committed to educational excellence and developing global citizens.

