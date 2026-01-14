Umoney Partners with Lao Airlines to Open a New Era of Payment Solutions for Laos’ Aviation Sector

On 13 January, at the Unitel Headquarters, Star Fintech Sole Co., Ltd. (Umoney) and Lao Airlines held a signing ceremony and officially launched the Payment Gateway system. The agreement was signed by Mr. Ha Jian Tang, Managing Director of Sata Fintech Sole Co., Ltd., and Mr. Sithided Douangsiththi, Deputy Director General of Lao Airlines.

This collaboration aims to enhance convenience for the Lao people, enabling Umoney users as well as customers holding accounts with other banks to purchase Lao Airlines flight tickets easily, quickly, and securely through the Lao Airlines application and website.

As the national carrier and largest airline in the Lao PDR, Lao Airlines operates both domestic and international routes. The airline remains committed to providing passengers with top-quality travel experiences comparable to leading international airlines, while also improving connectivity to remote and hard-to-reach areas to make travel more accessible.

Through this collaboration, Umoney aims to simplify and modernize the payment experience for Lao Airlines customers and the Lao public nationwide. Starting now, all customers with an Umoney account or accounts with other banks can instantly book and pay for airline tickets, improving travel planning efficiency and meeting customer needs.

Umoney – Your trusted companion on every journey.

Umoney – Your Airlines Buddy.