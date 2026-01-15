Laos to Export Electricity to Singapore Under Regional Power Agreement

Laos has taken another step toward expanding regional electricity exports after a new agreement cleared the way for Lao-generated power to be transmitted to Singapore through neighbouring countries.

On 14 January, Malaysia’s Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Electricité du Laos, and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand signed the Phase 2 Energy Wheeling Agreement under the Lao PDR–Thailand–Malaysia–Singapore Power Integration Project.

The first phase was signed in 2022 with a two year period that ended on June 22, 2024.

The agreement, which takes effect immediately and will run for two years, allows electricity produced in Laos to be sold and delivered to Singapore using existing transmission networks in Thailand and Malaysia.

Under the arrangement, Laos can export between 30 and 100 megawatts of electricity, with Electricité du Laos paying wheeling fees for the use of Malaysia’s transmission infrastructure.

Officials said the deal completes the operational framework for the project’s second phase, reinforcing Laos’ role as a regional power supplier and advancing cross-border electricity trade within ASEAN.

The agreement comes as Laos continues to expand its clean energy sector. In recent years, the country has signed major investment deals to develop large-scale renewable power projects and strengthen regional grid connectivity.

Among them is a USD 1.45 billion agreement with Chinese and Singapore-based partners to develop an 1,800-megawatt clean energy project in Xekong Province, scheduled for completion by early 2030.

Laos is also progressing with the Lao–China 500-kilovolt interconnection project, due for completion in 2026, which will enable the exchange of up to 1,500 megawatts of electricity and the transmission of around 3 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually.

Authorities say these agreements and infrastructure projects support Laos’ long-term strategy to position itself as a regional clean energy hub while deepening power integration across the Mekong subregion and ASEAN.