Never mow lawns or clean pools the same again: MOVA showcases M∞VA Universe integrated smart outdoor technologies in Silicon Valley

M∞VA Universe brings new energy to lawn mowing and pool cleaning through AI-powered LiDAR and all-wheel drive robotics, while extending intelligent, connected design across garden tools and smart power tools.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — MOVA, a global innovator in smart home robotics, today announced it will host a press conference and hands-on media showcase in Silicon Valley to unveil the M∞VA Universe, an integrated vision for the future of smart gardens, pools and outdoor living, built around AI- and LiDAR-powered robotics alongside a broader connected ecosystem.

On January 15, 2026, at AGI House, the event will bring together technology media, industry analysts and select creators for an immersive view of MOVA’s expanding outdoor ecosystem.

The event will highlight MOVA’s connected intelligent systems across five core categories:

Robotic lawn mowers:

MOVA was the world’s best-selling LiDAR robotic lawn mower brand in 2025, certified by Frost & Sullivan. The latest models feature hybrid navigation combining 360° high-precision 3D LiDAR, AI vision, and satellite-based RTK for superior navigation and obstacle avoidance. Select AWD models, powered by four independent motors, handle steep and uneven terrain with ease, conquering slopes up to 80% (38.6°) and obstacles up to 6 cm.

At the event, attendees can explore three upcoming models:

LiDAX Ultra AWD 3000 – equipped with 3D LiDAR and AI vision, launching in March 2026, priced around $3,000.

LiDAX Ultra 1600 AWD Flex – featuring 3D LiDAR and AI vision, scheduled for release in July 2026.

NAVAX 5000 AWD – integrating satellite-based RTK, AI vision, and line LiDAR, planned for U.S. launch in May 2026, with an estimated price of $3,200.

Robotic pool cleaners: MOVA is announcing its 2026 pool-cleaning product lineup. The entry-level Diver A10 will launch globally on February 11 at $799, while the Rover X10 is set for a March release at $2,999. Both products will be available via Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, etc.

Three products will be available to view at the event:

Rover X10: the groundbreaking 7-in-1 robotic pool cleaner. Can rise, hover and descend in mid-water; 3D pool mapping technology, enabling real-time spatial awareness and precise recognition of every contour. Powered by LDS (Laser Distance Sensor).

Diver A10: a lighter version robotic pool cleaner, fit for home/small pool.

Rover Master: featuring a bionic arm that scoops debris, tackles oversized objects and reaches tight corners along the pool edge.

Cordless garden tools: A new 60V Intelligent Cordless Garden Tools platform built to deliver exceptional power and durable design, supported by a shared battery system with fast charging and consistent performance. It delivers a more connected, interactive and user-friendly approach to everyday garden maintenance through app-enabled monitoring and control.

Smart power tools: An upcoming 20V Smart Lithium Power Tools platform built on internally developed intelligent motor systems and a shared battery architecture, designed as a system-level ecosystem for compact, precise and safe operation. The platform is engineered to scale across professional-grade tools, with over 100 products planned by the end of 2026.

Plug-and-Play Home Power System: With 1500W output covering everyday household needs, an estimated three year payback period, and a safe all weather LFP battery operating from –20°C to 50°C, MOVA LumeGret A2000 is set to launch in the first quarter of 2026, enabling homeowners to reduce energy bills through solar integration, real time power monitoring and intelligent energy management.

Media will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations of the robotic pool cleaners and garden tools at the venue.

“Today’s consumer shouldn’t have to mow the lawn or clean the pool like their parents did,” said Roger Shen, global head of go-to-market, MOVA Garden Robotics. “They should enjoy the latest cutting-edge technology to get the most of their outdoor home experience. That’s why we created the M∞VA Universe as the future of outdoor living: an intelligent, connected ecosystem that works seamlessly across lawn, garden and pool. We’re excited to show these dazzling new products that will make every homeowner excited to mow the lawn, clean the pool and work in the garden or home shop.”

Event Details

What: MOVA Press Conference

When: January 15, 2026, 1:30pm

Where: AGI House, 1868 Floribunda Avenue, Hillsborough, CA 94010

Format: Keynote presentation, hands-on demos and informal discussion.

About MOVA

MOVA is a global premium AI smart living leader. We build AI-powered, intelligent ecosystems that blend cutting-edge technology with human warmth across our six key scenarios: home cleaning, smart outdoor, personal care, kitchen appliances, pet care, and consumer electronics. Our innovations transform houses into truly smart homes-fulfilling global families’ aspirations for better living through premium, purpose-driven solutions. Premium, innovative, and stylish-we’re creating a future where intelligence feels beautifully human.