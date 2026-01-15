SUUNTO Nautic S: Designed for every dive

SYDNEY, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Suunto, the Finnish pioneer in precision instruments and dive technology, introduces its new dive computer series: Suunto Nautic and Nautic S. These next-generation devices build on Suunto’s dive legacy, combining rugged reliability with modern innovation to support divers at every level.

From the Latin nauticus, meaning “of ships and sailors,” the name Nautic pays tribute to Suunto’s heritage in navigation. Alongside Suunto Ocean, EON Core, and D5, the Nautic series continues this legacy—built to guide divers below the surface, where trust, accuracy and awareness matter most.



Designed for every dive: Suunto Nautic S.

Suunto Nautic S – compact format with full dive functionality

Designed for scuba and free divers, Suunto Nautic S delivers core dive functionality in a compact, lightweight, wrist-sized format. Featuring an AMOLED display and an intuitive interface, Nautic S is purpose-built for underwater performance—without smartwatch or sports features such as optical heart-rate tracking.

Nautic S includes essential features for recreational and technical diving, including wireless tank pressure support, audio and vibration alarms, dive planning, compass, and sidemount support. It also supports freediving, snorkelling, and mermaiding with dedicated tools for these disciplines. Nautic S uses the Suunto Bühlmann 16 GF decompression model with a wide range of settings, is water-resistant to 100 m and rated for dives up to 80 m, and offers up to 60 hours of continuous diving battery life. A new graphite grey color and elastic textile strap improve comfort, with in-device view customisation and Tank POD compatibility plus 22 mm straps.

Suunto App: extending the dive experience

The Suunto app helps divers plan, log, and relive dives—review routes and distance, add equipment and conditions, and easily share logs with dive buddies.

In the Suunto app, divers can store dive histories, add notes and photos, and view trends over time. Sync is quick via Bluetooth, making it easy to keep logs up to date and share routes after every trip with buddies.

Availability



Official Site: https://apac.suunto.com

Official Amazon Store: Suunto Amazon Store

Authorized Australian Distributor: suuntoaustralia.com.au

Pricing (AUD)

Suunto Nautic S: $999

Suunto Nautic bungee cord: $1,399

Suunto Nautic elastic textile strap: $1,399

Suunto Nautic bungee cord and tank pod: $1,959

About Suunto

Suunto is at the forefront of design and innovation for sports watches, dive computers, compasses, and digital services used by adventurers all over the globe.