Laos Welcomes Nearly 4.6 Million Tourists in 2025, Surpassing Annual Target

Laos welcomed 4,580,709 tourists in 2025, an 11 percent increase year-on-year that surpassed the government’s target of 4.3 million visitors, according to the Tourism Development Department.

The growth continues a strong post-pandemic recovery trend. In 2024, Laos attracted over 4.1 million visitors, nearly one million more than in 2023, with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) ranking the country 13th globally among the world’s fastest-growing tourism destinations.

Most visitors came from Thailand, Vietnam, and China.

Laos has also earned recognition as one of the world’s most economical travel destinations for 2026, according to Indie Traveller magazine. Featured in “26 Amazing Cheap Places You Should Travel to in 2026,” the country offers exceptional value, with budget-conscious travelers able to explore for approximately USD 25 daily.

For 2026-2030, Laos targets to attract over 43 million total visitors, 21 million domestic and 22 million international tourists, averaging about 4.4 million annually, generating at least USD 13 billion in revenue, said Minister of Culture and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaket.