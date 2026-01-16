USI Subsidiary Universal Optoelectronics Acquires Controlling Stake in Eugenlight Technologies, Advancing Optical Interconnect Industry Integration

SHANGHAI, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — USI announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Optoeletronics Co., Ltd., completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in EugenLight Technologies.



USI Subsidiary Universal Optoelectronics Acquires Controlling Stake in EugenLight Technologies

USI is actively expanding its presence in the optical communications field by collaborating with upstream and downstream partners in the industry chain to establish comprehensive capabilities from design to mass-production. The company aims to secure a position at the core of the global optical interconnect ecosystem, leveraging synergies with its parent company ASE Holdings to jointly build a leading advantage in the optoelectronic packaging and testing sector, which will enable USI to capture new opportunities in rack-level system integration for data centers.

EugenLight Technologies, founded in October 2016, is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of high-data rate optoelectronic components and optical engines. Drawing upon its leading technological capabilities and product reliability, the company has become a strategic partner to several top-tier optical transceiver vendors, with its flagship products in the core supply chain of global optical communication industry.

EugenLight is among the pioneers in developing silicon photonics integration technology. In recent years, the demand for high-density, low-power optical interconnects in AI data centers has accelerated the evolution of silicon photonics interconnect technology, driving strong demand from major new customers. The company’s optoelectronic integration technology is also applicable in emerging areas such as space optical communications, LiDAR, and photonic computing, implicating significant potential for business expansion.

Upon closing of the transaction, EugenLight’s management team will remain in place, ensuring continuity and to strengthen its relationships with existing clients, suppliers, and partners, while tapping into new markets and expanding client base. This transaction will broaden USI’s optical communications product offerings and enhance its capabilities matrix to better serve top-tier clients. Harnessing USI’s industry chain and client resources, EugenLight is poised to accelerate its growth.

Dr. Simon Xu, chairman of EugenLight, said, “Since the creation of EugenLight almost a decade ago, we have stayed committed to developing optoelectronic integration technologies and products. Today, as the tide of generative AI presents magnificent opportunities for optical interconnects, we are determined to become part of USI, aiming to be empowered by USI’s global platform, expanding global manufacturing capacity and client base, strengthening the supply chain, and thereby accelerating the success of EugenLight. Our focus persists in advanced optical interconnect technologies and products including NPO and CPO. We anticipate our integration into USI’s global service and quality systems, in pursuit of becoming the most trusted technology partner for global clients.”

Jeffrey Chen, Chairman of USI, stated, “USI’s innovative businesses in the data center sector cover three major areas: computing/accelerator boards, optical interconnects, and high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power supply. By continuously driving industry resource integration, USI has established itself as a leader through technological evolution. EugenLight Technologies’ integration into USI marks a significant milestone in the development of USI’s optical interconnect business. With strong technical expertise and an excellent reputation among clients, EugenLight will play a key role for USI’s growth in this field. USI will fully support EugenLight in scaling up and becoming a global brand in optical interconnect and optoelectronic applications.”

Looking ahead, USI will capitalize on its advantages as a listed company and continue investing in and consolidating the optical interconnect industry, aiming to be established as a key member and trusted partner within the global optical interconnect ecosystem.

About USI (601231.SH)

USI, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) technology. USI has 30 production and service locations across four continents of Asia, Europe, Americas, and Africa, and offers customer diversified electronic products with D(MS)2 product services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software and hardware Solutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX).