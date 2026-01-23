Robo.ai Partners with The Ghazi Group to Power AI Compute Infrastructure Growth in MENA and Southeast Asia

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO), a company specializing in AI-driven autonomous systems, today announced a three-year Gold Reseller Agreement with The Ghazi Group (“TGG”), a full-stack AI infrastructure and solutions provider. The agreement grants Robo.ai Gold Reseller status to distribute TGG’s edge inference servers for fully autonomous vehicles, advanced CPU and GPU server systems, as well as storage and networking systems across the MENA and selected Southeast Asian markets. The partnership is underpinned by Robo.ai’s regional integration capabilities, regulatory familiarity, and existing enterprise deployment footprint in the covered markets, addressing the high growth, high potential AI infrastructure demand.

In 2026, the Asia Pacific (APAC) edge AI market is projected to reach approximately $6.0 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8%. The Middle East & Africa (MEA) edge AI market, while currently smaller at an estimated $3.1 billion for the same period, is experiencing rapid growth driven largely by strategic national investments, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The partnership between Robo.ai and TGG is positioned to capture a share of this growth, creating a revenue opportunity exceeding $100 million in MENA and Southeast Asia.

This partnership fundamentally transforms Robo.ai’s role from an AI robotic platform to a critical ‘compute gateway’ for enterprise and sovereign AI deployment. By accessing to essential AI infrastructure, Robo.ai is positioned at the strategic intersection of AI software, robotics, and the underlying compute architecture required for large-scale implementation.

Shafi Khan, President and CEO of The Ghazi Group stated, “We are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Robo.ai to accelerate breakthrough innovation in fully autonomous mobility and support Robo.ai’s initiative to become the first Made-in-UAE fully autonomous vehicle manufacturer, and to become a leader in the smart open machine economy. We are committed to supporting our clients and our partners in this unique and strategic market.”

Robo.ai CEO Benjamin Zhai stated: “In an era of rapid technological and geopolitical change, Robo.ai has been forging its own path of evolution. Our strategic focus on the AI machine economy is proving its merit. We also recognize that even the best products and R&D cannot stand without foundational infrastructure and compute power. This partnership with TGG is a milestone in building Robo.ai’s strategic moat and solidifying our operational foundation.”

The collaboration is designed to generate a recurring revenue stream tied to the complete AI deployment lifecycle. Revenue will be driven not only by hardware but also by associated system integration, software licensing, and long-term technical support and service contracts. This model aligns Robo.ai’s success directly with the scaling and maintenance of its clients’ AI capabilities.

About The Ghazi Group

The Ghazi Group (TGG) is a U.S.-based advanced technology infrastructure supplier focused on enabling high-performance computing deployments for mission-critical AI initiatives. Headquartered in Miami, Florida and registered in Delaware, TGG serves as a certified reseller and delivery partner for Supermicro, Blaize Technologies, and other leading AI technology providers, offering engineering-led sourcing, integration, and deployment of enterprise-grade GPU/CPU platforms, rack-scale server solutions, and edge inference systems for real-time, data-intensive applications. Through a vetted global partner ecosystem, TGG supports large organizations in South Asia and clients across the EMEA Region delivering compliant, scalable compute infrastructure designed to accelerate sovereign AI programs, industrial innovation, and next-generation intelligent mobility.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) is a technology company based in the UAE, dedicated to developing a global AI-enabled robotics platform. The company aims to create a decentralized AI network for connecting AI terminals and promoting an intelligent future. Their focus includes integrating AI into smart devices and smart assets.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations — please refer to the company’s SEC filings for details.