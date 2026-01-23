To Lam Re-elected as Party Chief as Vietnam Charts Path Toward 2026 General Election

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which concluded on 23 January, has re-elected To Lam as General Secretary of the Party Central Committee (PCC) for a second five-year term.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man announced that To Lam won unanimous support, securing all 180 votes during the first plenary session of the newly elected 14th PCC.

Held every five years, the National Congress is Vietnam’s top political event, setting the direction, policies, and leadership of the Party. The 14th National Congress has appointed a balanced leadership team to drive modernization while ensuring political stability through 2031.

Congress Concludes with 200-Member Central Committee

After four days of deliberations from 19 to 23 January in Hanoi, the quinquennial Congress, which included 1,586 delegates representing more than 5.6 million Party members nationwide, announced a 200-member PCC, comprising 180 official and 20 alternate members.

To Lam first assumed the role of General Secretary in August 2024 after the passing of Nguyen Phu Trong. His re-election solidifies his position as the Party’s top leader. In addition to his role as General Secretary, To Lam serves as Secretary of the Central Military Commission, bringing significant experience in governance, political theory, and national defense. He has previously held senior roles, including a brief term as State President in 2024.

19-Member Politburo Announced

The Party also unveiled the new 19-member Politburo, its highest decision-making body, with all members receiving strong support. The Politburo includes a mix of continuity and renewal, with ten re-elected members from the 13th term and nine new members joining for the first time.

Key re-elected members include Tran Thanh Man as the National Assembly Chairman, Phan Van Giang as Minister of National Defence, Luong Tam Quang as Minister of Public Security, Tran Cam Tu as a Standing Secretariat member, and Nguyen Duy Ngoc as the Hanoi Party Secretary. Notable new members include Tran Luu Quang elected as Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary, Le Hoai Trung as Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Tran Sy Thanh as Chairman of the Inspection Commission.

Path Toward May General Election

With the Party’s leadership structure now in place, attention turns to the upcoming state-level transitions. Vietnam is set to hold its general election on 23 May to elect the 16th National Assembly, which will play a crucial role in implementing the Congress’s socio-economic agenda.

Speculation Over Dual Leadership Role

Speculation continues regarding whether To Lam will assume the role of State President, which would further consolidate both Party and state leadership. While his position as General Secretary is confirmed, the formal selection of the State President will take place during the National Assembly’s inaugural session after the May elections.