Lao Food Festival 2026 Showcases the Flavors of Laos at Chao Anouvong Park

On 26 to 30 January, the 21st Lao Food Festival celebrates the richness of Lao cuisine at Chao Anouvong Park under the theme “Discover Laos Through Its Taste.”

One of the country’s most anticipated cultural events, the festival brings together more than 180 shops featuring regional specialties, local products, and traditional culinary practices from across Laos.

Visitors can experience the diversity of Lao food, local agricultural products, handicrafts, and community brands from north to south while enjoying the lively atmosphere along the Mekong River.

Lao Brewery Company (LBC) continues its long-standing role as a main strategic partner, sponsoring this year’s festival and reaffirming its commitment to Lao food culture and local communities. LBC’s flagship drink, deeply rooted in Lao dining culture, complements a wide range of dishes and enhances the shared experience around the table, making it a central feature of the festival.

The festival highlights the role of women in Lao cuisine, promoting local ingredients, and encouraging new businesses, making it a celebration of national and cultural identity.