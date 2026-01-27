University of Chicago Hong Kong Campus Expands 2026 Summer Academy with New Programs

Enhanced Summer Academy to Empower Next Generation of Talent

HONG KONG, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The University of Chicago Hong Kong Campus announced the expansion of its 2026 Summer Academy, introducing three new programs to equip the next generation of talent with skills needed to thrive in an increasingly disruptive environment.

The three new programs are:

Introduction to Chicago Economics: An introduction to macroeconomic theory and policy, combining lectures, discussions, and data analysis to help participants think like economists and apply theory to real-world challenges.

Introduction to Game Studies and Game Design: An immersion into the study and design of games, combining theory, cultural analysis, and hands-on creation, designed to prepare participants for deeper exploration in media arts and related disciplines.

Introduction to Legal Reasoning & Analysis: A program that introduces participants to the foundations of legal education, blending theory, philosophy, and practical reasoning. This program is ideal for participants considering whether to pursue a degree in law.

Together with its existing programs in Data Science and Public Policy, the UChicago Hong Kong Campus is launching a total of five programs in 2026. Program participants are eligible for the UChicago Summer Session Early Notification (SSEN) option, a binding early admissions pathway to the University of Chicago for high school seniors who have previously completed a UChicago Pre-College Summer Session program. This option allows eligible students to receive an early admission decision after submitting their full application, reducing the stress of waiting, providing earlier financial aid awards to ensure affordability, and making their senior year of high school more enjoyable.

Elizabeth O’Neill, Executive Director (Interim) of the UChicago Hong Kong Campus, said: “We are excited to introduce these new programs, which further broaden the knowledge and training essential for the next generation of talent. The design of the Summer Academy reflects our commitment to equipping future leaders with the skills they need to thrive: a blend of analytical thinking, strategic reasoning, and creative problem-solving. By expanding our Summer Academy, we are offering participants a close-to-home, UChicago-style learning experience that prepares them to succeed in a world defined by innovation and change.”

Launched by the UChicago Hong Kong Campus in 2024, the Summer Academy offers high school participants a rigorous academic experience. Programs are taught by University of Chicago faculty and emphasize critical thinking, collaborative problem-solving, and real-world application. Program participants gain exposure to diverse disciplines while developing the intellectual agility to address complex challenges across society, policy, economics and technology.

Details about the 2026 Summer Academy are: