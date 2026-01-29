Umoney Launches New Brand Identity, Positions Itself as a Digital Financial Companion

On 28 January, Star Fintech Sole Co., Ltd., the operator of Umoney, announced the launch of its new brand identity, marking a shift in positioning as the digital wallet evolves into a broader financial services platform.

Since its launch, Umoney has provided an alternative digital payment option for users across Laos. As the country continues to move deeper into the digital era, the company said customer needs have expanded beyond basic payment services, prompting Umoney to reposition itself from an e-wallet to a comprehensive digital financial platform.

Under the new brand identity, Umoney aims to offer financial services that support users in daily transactions, including money transfers, payments, settlement services, and financial management. Users can use the platform in both urban centers and remote areas, with a focus on accessibility and convenience.

According to the company the rebranding reflects more than a visual or messaging change, and this represents a commitment to becoming a long-term financial companion for users as technology and lifestyles continue to evolve. Umoney stated that its goal is to simplify financial services and make digital finance more approachable and reliable for everyday use.

With the updated brand, Umoney said it will continue developing services that respond to changing consumer needs while supporting the broader shift toward digital financial inclusion in Laos.