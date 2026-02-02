Daniel Ho Honoured with the “Cyber Security Professional Awards 2025” – Silver Award in Telecommunications Services Sector

Photo 1_Daniel Ho, Vice President, Unified Cyber Security and Digital Transformation Solutions of HGC, has been honoured with the “Cyber Security Professional Awards 2025” – Silver Award in the Telecommunicatio

With cyber threats increasing in scale and sophistication, Daniel continues to play an important role in reinforcing Hong Kong’s broader cyber resilience. Beyond strengthening HGC’s defensive posture, he actively engages with industry partners, associations and public bodies to elevate governance standards and encourage threat intelligence sharing across the ecosystem. HGC further advanced its trust and compliance capabilities by attaining, reflecting the Group’s ongoing commitment to robust security and operational excellence.

This year’s Cyber Security Professional Awards placed strong emphasis on the expertise of its judging panel, which plays a pivotal role in ensuring the credibility and integrity of the evaluation process. Among them was HGC’s Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Kwok, who served as one of judge for the 2025 awards. His participation reflects the strong standing of HGC within the telecommunications and ICT community and the Group’s continued commitment to supporting industry development and best practice standards.