EaseUS Unveils New Update to Its Partition Manager Software – EaseUS Partition Master 20.5 with New Clean Hub to Streamline Space Management

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — EaseUS, a global leader in providing disk and partition manager software, has unveiled EaseUS Partition Master 20.5, introducing a new Clean hub for space management. This new version brings space analysis, junk file cleanup, application uninstallation, and data migration together into a unified space management workflow for Windows PCs.

As storage costs remain high and Windows 11 bloatware continues to draw attention, disk cleanup has become increasingly important. EaseUS internal testing shows that typical Windows 11 PCs carry 8-15 GB of junk files and 10 GB of unwanted applications. EaseUS Partition Master 20.5 is designed to help users reclaim storage more effectively and, in some cases, can free up 20 GB or raise available free space to 60% or higher. The amount of space recovered usually varies depending on individual storage usage and cleanup needs.

Breakthrough Upgrade: An Integrated Clean Hub to Free up Disk Space

The biggest update of EaseUS Partition Master 20.5 is the integrated space management hub. This hub allows users to manage storage from a single entry point. It brings together four core functions:

Space analysis: shows exactly what occupies space and how much.

Junk file cleanup: removes temporary files, caches, and upgrade remnants.

Application uninstallation: removes apps and preinstalled Windows bloatware.

Data migration: moves apps and data to another partition without leaving the hub.

Visual Space Analysis To See Disk Health with Color-Coded Indicators

When users access the Clean page, the software automatically begins scanning the primary drive (default: C drive). A visual progress bar at the top provides real-time storage health indicators using color-coded thresholds:

Green: 70%-100% free space.

Light green: 40%-70% free space.

Yellow: 20%-40% free space.

Red: 0%-20% free space.

For example, a device with only 15% available storage would display a red indicator, signaling the need for urgent cleanup. According to our research, about 20% of Windows users see their space analysis progress bar turn red.

This approach offers an immediate overview of disk status. After you enter the space clean hub, you can easily know your drive size, available space, and reclaimable space. And you can also launch a space analyzer to get the detailed information about your drive space.

One-Click Cleanup for 10 GB of Junk Files Across Everyday Windows PCs

The Clean hub integrates a Clean Genius engine to streamline junk file removal.

Click the junk file scan, and EaseUS Clean Genius starts immediately.

Automatically scan for system junk files, upgrade remnants, unused file extensions, etc.

Remove temporary files, caches, and other unnecessary data with fewer clicks.

According to internal scans, about 50% of users had more than 5 GB of junk files, and 20% had more than 10 GB. With this partition manager, users can clean up multiple GBs(3-10GB) in minutes.

Remove Preinstalled Windows Apps and Bloatware Safely with 100% Uninstall Support

The application management area has also been enhanced. It’s helpful for users dealing with bundled software or bloatware on Windows PC.

All installed programs, including preloaded apps, appear in one list.

Shows detailed app information: names, publisher, size, and install date.

Supports uninstalling preinstalled Windows apps.

Most Windows 11 PCs include 5-10 preinstalled or rarely used apps. The app uninstall feature supports full removal of these apps, with 95% success rate for most Windows apps. In this way, many users address disk space issues, such as the C drive full.

Move Files and System Data Seamlessly to Reclaim 10-30 GB of Space

When users click data migration, the software launches the Data Migration feature directly. This integration is important for users upgrading drives or reorganizing system storage.

Clicking “Migrate” opens the Data Migration feature immediately.

Move apps and data from the C drive to another partition.

The Data Migration function helps users free up space on the C drive. In typical usage, the feature helps users reclaim about 20 GB of C drive space per migration session. More than 90% users reported successful transfers without data loss.

The EaseUS Partition Master 20.5 release signals a more centralized approach to disk management, with an emphasis on addressing users’ rising space management issues. This big update focuses on making common storage tasks more visible, faster, and easier to complete in one place.

About EaseUS Software:

EaseUS is a global provider of professional IT solutions for home users, education institutions, and service providers. The company delivers software for data recovery, backup, partition management, and multimedia. Founded in 2004, EaseUS has grown into a global brand serving more than 100 million users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.easeus.com/.