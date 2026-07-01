First Floods Hit Northern Laos After Heavy Rains

Heavy rain triggered the first reported floods of Laos’ 2026 rainy season, sending floodwaters into villages, homes, and farmland across the country’s north on 30 June.

In Bokeo, floodwaters surged through Pak Ngao village in Huay Xai District on the morning of 30 June after several hours of intense rain, with local authorities warning that water levels continued to rise. Residents living in low-lying areas were urged to closely monitor weather conditions, move essential belongings to higher ground, and remain alert as the situation developed.

Further east in Phongsaly, floodwaters inundated farmland and homes in Long Nai Kao village, Boun Tai District. The flooding was caused by prolonged rainfall combined with overflowing streams, leaving rice fields submerged and affecting houses located along riverbanks.

No casualties or injuries had been reported as of Tuesday, but the incidents mark the first reported flooding linked to this year’s rainy season in Laos.

Flooding is a recurring challenge during the country’s monsoon season, which typically runs from June to late September. Northern provinces, with their mountainous terrain and numerous rivers and streams, are particularly vulnerable to flash floods and landslides following periods of intense rainfall.

Authorities have advised residents in flood-prone communities to stay informed through local weather updates and prepare for the possibility of further heavy rain as the rainy season intensifies.