2026 Hualien Summer Carnival　 Taiwan’s Premier Summer Music Festival

Hualien Summer Festival

HUALIEN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 July 2026 – Taiwan’s premier summer music festival, the 2026 Hualien Summer Carnival, returns from July 1 to July 5, transforming Hualien’s Dongdamen Square into a five-night celebration of music, culture and tourism.

Now in its 19th year, the festival has grown into one of Taiwan’s largest outdoor music events, attracting tens of thousands of fans every summer. Set against Hualien’s breathtaking mountains and Pacific coastline, the event combines live performances with one of Asia’s most scenic festival experiences.

This year’s lineup features an impressive mix of award-winning Taiwanese artists, rising indie musicians and international performers. Headliners include Jam Hsiao, Show Lo, Accusefive, Sun Shu-mei, Hsu Fu-kai, MIXER, Aisa Senda, Chih Siou, Lee Chu-hsin and Chen Yi-no, representing pop, rock, folk and contemporary Taiwanese music.

Adding an international dimension, South Korean rock band ChRocktikal and CNU and Gongchan from K-pop group B1A4 will also perform, highlighting Hualien’s growing role as a cultural destination connecting audiences across Asia.Each festival night carries a unique musical theme, including：Nature & Adventure Night、Youth Power Night、Rock Explosion Night、Asia Wave Night、All-Star Finale.

The festival also showcases seven winning acts from Hualien’s emerging artist competition, giving local musicians the opportunity to share the stage with internationally recognized performers.

Organized by the Hualien County Government, the event reflects the county’s long-term vision of promoting cultural tourism through music while strengthening international exchange. By combining Taiwan’s original music scene with performances from across Asia, organizers hope to position Hualien not only as Taiwan’s summer music capital but also as an emerging destination for international music tourism.

Beyond the concerts, visitors can explore Hualien’s dramatic natural landscapes, indigenous culture, local cuisine and outdoor attractions, making the festival an ideal gateway to experience eastern Taiwan.

With free admission and five consecutive nights of live entertainment beneath the stars, the 2026 Hualien Summer Carnival invites music lovers from Taiwan and around the world to celebrate an unforgettable summer on Taiwan’s spectacular east coast.

Hashtag: #HualienSummerCarnival

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