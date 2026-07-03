ISCA Accountants Move Beyond the Numbers to Help Singaporeans Navigate Life’s Financial Decisions

Life & Money Matters, a nationwide community initiative that aims to help Singaporeans make informed financial decisions with confidence throughout every stage of life. SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 July 2026 – The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) launched, a nationwide community initiative that aims to help Singaporeans make informed financial decisions with confidence throughout every stage of life.

The initiative will be administered by ISCA Cares, ISCA’s charitable arm, which has spent more than a decade supporting the community through bursaries, mentorship and outreach programmes. Building on this strong foundation, Life & Money Matters expands ISCA Cares’ community impact by mobilising the knowledge and expertise of the accountancy profession to help Singaporeans build practical financial capability and long-term resilience. This reflects ISCA Cares’ strategic shift from “giving” to “enabling”, expanding its community impact through the knowledge and expertise of the accountancy profession.

Every major life decision carries a financial dimension, whether it is pursuing further education, entering the workforce, starting a family, purchasing a home, caring for ageing parents or planning for retirement. As financial decisions become increasingly complex, Life & Money Matters seeks to equip Singaporeans with practical knowledge and decision-making skills to navigate these milestones with greater confidence.

The initiative will bring together ISCA members and accounting and finance professionals to volunteer their expertise in communities across Singapore. Through a combination of digital learning resources and community workshops, participants will gain practical guidance on everyday financial topics such as budgeting, managing financial trade-offs, planning ahead, recognising financial scams and building long term financial resilience.

Unlike traditional financial literacy programmes, Life & Money Matters focuses on helping individuals make better financial decisions throughout their life, rather than by promoting financial products or investment strategies. The programme is designed to be practical, impartial and accessible, supporting Singaporeans from different age groups and backgrounds, including students, young adults, families, seniors and vulnerable households.

Mr Lee Boon Teck, President of ISCA, said: “Every life decision has a financial dimension. As trusted finance professionals, accountants have a responsibility not only to support businesses but also to contribute to society. Through Life & Money Matters, we hope to empower Singaporeans with the confidence to make better financial decisions while giving our members a meaningful platform to use their expertise in service of the community. By strengthening financial capability, we can also strengthen households and build more resilient communities.”

Life & Money Matters will be rolled out progressively in the second half of 2026 through partnerships with community organisations, schools, grassroots organisations and other stakeholders.

ISCA recognises distinguished contributions to the profession

At the ISCA Annual Dinner, ISCA also recognised distinguished individuals whose leadership and contributions have made a lasting impact on Singapore’s accountancy profession, business community and public service.

ISCA Honorary Membership, was conferred on Mrs Tan Ching Yee in recognition of her outstanding contributions to Singapore’s accountancy profession, public administration, corporate regulatory ecosystem and national development.

Mrs Tan said: “I am deeply honoured to receive the ISCA Honorary Membership. I am grateful for the recognition. I share this honour with the many colleagues and partners I have had the privilege to work with over the years in support of Singapore’s accountancy profession and broader public interest. I hope to continue contributing to the profession’s development.”

The ISCA Distinguished Lifetime Membership was conferred on Mr Phillip Tan in recognition of his longstanding contributions to the accountancy profession, business community and public service.

Mr Tan said: “I am honoured to receive the Distinguished Lifetime Membership from ISCA. I am humbled by this recognition and I am grateful for the opportunity to have contributed to the profession along with my fellow colleagues and partners over the years. I recognise and commend ISCA’s work in ensuring that professional judgement, ethics and trust remain at the core of professional accountants in Singapore and I hope to continue sharing my expertise with the profession for many more years to come.”

ISCA also presented the Special Appreciation Award to the ISCA Strengthening Small and Medium Practices Taskforce for its leadership in developing a strategic roadmap to strengthen Singapore’s small and medium sized accounting practices through extensive stakeholder engagement and industry collaboration.

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Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA)

The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) is the national accountancy body of Singapore. Established in 1963, ISCA administers the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification programme and is the designated entity by the Singapore Ministry of Finance to confer the Chartered Accountant of Singapore [CA (Singapore)] designation.

ISCA supports over 45,000 members across industries in Singapore and globally, with members in more than 40 countries. With a growing international presence, ISCA has 12 overseas chapters, 7 offices across 10 countries and a network of over 150 strategic partners, strengthening professional connections and opportunities across borders. ISCA is also a member of Chartered Accountants Worldwide, a global network representing more than 1.8 million Chartered Accountants and students across over 190 countries.

ISCA advances professional development and lifelong learning through ISCA Academy, its training arm and drives community impact through ISCA Cares, its charity arm.