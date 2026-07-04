Hong Kong Hosts Lions International Convention for the Third Time

Over Ten Thousand International Delegates Gather in Hong Kong Confirming City’s Status as World’s Meeting Place



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 July 2026 – The Hong Kong Tourism Board is proud to support the 108th Lions International Convention 2026 in Hong Kong. Having previously hosted the convention in 1992 and 2005, Hong Kong has once again been chosen by Lions Clubs International as the venue for its flagship event, attracting around 17,000 delegates from across the globe. Hong Kong has thus become one of the very few cities among more than 200 Lions member countries and regions worldwide to have secured hosting rights three times. This underscores Hong Kong’s status and appeal as the Events Capital of Asia and the World’s Meeting Place.

The opening ceremony was attended by more than 10,000 representatives from Lions Clubs worldwide.

Hosting Same High-Profile Event for the Third Time Cements Hong Kong’s Title as Asia’s World City

HKTB Chairman Dr Peter Lam said, “HKTB is delighted to partner with the Lions Clubs International District 303 Hong Kong and Macao, China, to bring this Convention to Hong Kong for the third time. Its return affirms Hong Kong’s position as the World’s Meeting Place and a top-of-mind destination for MICE tourism. It also showcases Hong Kong’s integrated strengths in world-class MICE infrastructure, global aviation connectivity, diverse and distinctive tourism offerings, and quality hospitality services. These are the key factors in attracting international MICE events and encouraging business travellers to return time and again. We extend our warmest welcome to Lions from around the world and, together with our industry partners, have curated exclusive itineraries and experiences to encourage delegates to stay longer and discover the unique appeal that can be found only in Hong Kong.”

HKTB Chairman Dr Peter Lam delivered the opening remarks at the 108th Lions International Convention, held at AsiaWorld-Expo.

Lions Clubs International is one of the world’s largest service organisations, with more than 1.4 million members and around 50,000 district clubs across over 200 countries and regions. Since 1917, the organisation has supported communities worldwide through a wide range of social service and community aid initiatives.

Lions International Convention 2026 Honorary Chairman and Past International President Dr Tam Wing-kun said, “Hong Kong is an international metropolis where Eastern and Western cultures converge. With its well-developed professional services and comprehensive MICE infrastructure, Hong Kong is an ideal host for this international mega event. I am delighted that the Convention has returned to Hong Kong. This year’s edition will provide Lions from all corners of the world with a broad and diverse platform to explore the future development of international services. Delegates will also be able to experience first-hand Hong Kong’s world-class cuisine and rich cultural appeal. I am confident they will be the best ambassadors possible when they return home, telling the good stories of Hong Kong to the world.”

Lions Attempt Tai Chai World Record in Hong Kong

The 108th Lions International Convention is being held for five consecutive days from 3 to 7 July at AsiaWorld-Expo. To celebrate its return to Hong Kong and promote traditional Chinese culture, the organiser will attempt to set a world record with thousands of international Lions practising Tai Chi simultaneously. The activity aims to promote exercise for all and deepen participants’ understanding of the Sustainable Development Goals, creating a meaningful finale to the convention.

HKTB Teams Up with the Trade to Offer Unforgettable Cultural Tourism Experiences

As a supporting organisation of the 108th Lions International Convention, HKTB has teamed up with the local travel trade and major attractions to curate a series of exclusive tourism itineraries and offerings for convention delegates. These include transport offers, attraction tickets and shopping mall discounts, gift redemptions, and theme park deals to encourage delegates to stay in Hong Kong after the convention and explore more of the city’s diverse culture, cuisine, and unique tourism appeal.

HKTB will continue to bring more influential large-scale international MICE events to Hong Kong, further strengthening the city’s competitiveness and appeal as world-class, top-of-mind destination for both business and leisure tourism.

Hashtag: #MEHK #MeetingsandExhibitionsHongKong #HongKong #MICE #Lions #LionsInternationalConvention2026

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