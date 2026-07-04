VinFast honored for investor relations excellence at the Asian Excellence Awards 2026

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 July 2026

The Asian Excellence Awards is one of Asia’s most prestigious accolades in the fields of corporate governance, ESG, and investor relations. Organized annually by Corporate Governance Asia since 2011, the awards are recognized for their rigorous evaluation standards and stringent selection criteria.

This year, VinFast received recognition in three major categories: Best Investor Relations Company, Asia’s Best CFO awarded to Ms. Nguyen Thi Lan Anh, and Best Investor Relations Professional awarded to Ms. Amandae Baey.

VinFast was the only Vietnamese company recognized at the 2026 awards. Other recipients this year were leading corporations from several key Asian markets, including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

In the Best Investor Relations Company category, VinFast was highly regarded for its transparency in information disclosure, its ability to maintain regular engagement with investors and analysts, and the effectiveness of its communication and outreach initiatives with financial communities.

For the Asia’s Best CFO award, the organizers recognized the critical role of corporate finance leaders in maintaining strong financial foundations, developing effective capital-raising strategies, and navigating market volatility. The award honors CFOs who demonstrate exceptional leadership in guiding their companies toward stable and sustainable growth across varying economic conditions.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Lan Anh, Chief Financial Officer of VinFast, said: “This series of recognitions at the Asian Excellence Awards 2026 is a meaningful acknowledgment of VinFast’s journey in building a global enterprise founded on advanced and sustainable governance standards. VinFast will continue to strengthen governance capabilities, enhance transparency, and foster open dialogue with stakeholders to build long-term trust in international markets.”

Ms. Nguyen Thi Lan Anh has served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of VinFast Auto Ltd since 2024. Having joined Vingroup in 2020, she brings extensive knowledge of the Company’s operations through her leadership experience across multiple functions, including finance, manufacturing, and supply chain management. She is a Fellow Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA) and a Certified Practising Accountant of CPA Australia.

Ms. Amandae Baey has served as Vice President of Investor Relations at VinFast since 2024, where she leads the Company’s global investor engagement, analyst relations, and capital markets positioning. She is a CFA charterholder.

The awards highlight VinFast’s increasing integration into global capital markets and reaffirm its commitment to adopting international governance standards, enhancing disclosure quality, and strengthening engagement with shareholders and investors through a professional, proactive, and sustainable approach.

Over the past year alone, VinFast has received dozens of prestigious international awards spanning investment and finance, corporate communications, electric mobility, technology, design, and sustainability. Notable recognitions include the “Outstanding Innovation in Sustainable Electric Mobility” and “Remarkable Contribution to Energy Independence” awards at the CNN Indonesia Awards; the “Best Value Car of the Year” award at the Autocar India Awards 2026; ranking 101st in TIME magazine’s “Asia-Pacific’s Best Companies of 2025” list; and six awards at the APAC Effie Awards.

Hashtag: #VinFast #AsianExcellenceAwards #InvestorRelations

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About Corporate Governance Asia

Corporate Governance Asia is Asia’s leading publication covering corporate governance, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), investor relations, and sustainability. Since its launch in 2002, it has become a trusted source of insights and analysis for corporate leaders, investors, regulators, and financial professionals across the region.

The Asian Excellence Awards, organized annually by Corporate Governance Asia since 2011, recognize outstanding companies and business leaders across Asia for excellence in corporate governance, ESG practices, and investor relations.