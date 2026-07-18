VinFast inaugurates 20 e-motorcycle dealerships in Indonesia, expanding its green mobility ecosystem nationwide

VinFast officially launched 20 electric motorcycle dealerships across Indonesia in July 2026.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 July 2026

The grand opening of VinFast dealers will take place from July 19 to 25, 2026, bringing VinFast’s genuine products and services closer to customers across Indonesia. The 20 new dealerships are located across key regions such as Jakarta, Bandung, Semarang, Yogyakarta, Medan, Palembang, Makassar and many other major provinces and cities nationwide.

VinFast representatives and distinguished guests at the VinFast Electric Motorcycle Experience Day, marking the start of the grand opening series for VinFast’s 20 electric motorcycle dealerships in Indonesia.

The expansion follows strong customer response to VinFast’s Early Booking Program, which has attracted thousands of deposits across Indonesia.

Dealerships will provide a full range of services, including vehicle sales, product consultation, after-sales support, and customer care in accordance with VinFast’s global standards. In addition to showcasing and selling VinFast E-motorcycles, the dealerships will offer customers opportunities to test ride the vehicles, experience the battery swapping solution and home charging options, and learn more about VinFast’s attractive ownership policies. Customers can visit VinFast’s official website at: https://vinfastauto.id/ to locate their nearest dealership and register for a test ride.

The VinFast Evo electric motorcycle on display at the event.

The opening campaign kicked off with the VinFast E-Motorcycle Experience Day, taking place on July 18, 2026, at Tribeca, Jakarta. The event welcomed customers, media representatives, KOLs, business partners, and electric mobility enthusiasts to explore VinFast’s e-motorcycle lineup and green mobility ecosystem.

During the event, attendees explored the full range of color options available for the VinFast Evo, VinFast Feliz II, and VinFast Viper, while learning more about each model, VinFast’s battery swapping network, home charging solutions, and the energy infrastructure being developed in partnership with V-Green.

In addition to the product showcase, the event featured dedicated test ride sessions, battery swapping demonstrations, safe riding challenges, interactive games, and opportunities to engage directly with VinFast’s product specialists.

Ms. Vo Thi Cam Tu, Managing Director of VinFast E-scooter Overseas Market, said: “VinFast’s strategy goes beyond introducing high-quality electric vehicles. Our vision is to build a complete ecosystem that makes owning and using electric vehicles more convenient than ever. The launch of 20 dealerships across Indonesia, together with our battery swapping, charging, and after-sales service network, represents another important step toward realizing that vision. We hope more Indonesian consumers will choose E-motorcycles as a smart, economical, and sustainable mobility solution.”

The three e-motorcycle models introduced by VinFast in Indonesia are designed to meet the needs of different customer segments while sharing the company’s advanced technology platform and innovative battery swapping ecosystem.

The VinFast Viper features a sporty design tailored to young, tech-savvy riders. Meanwhile, the VinFast Feliz II and VinFast Evo build upon the proven strengths of their predecessors in Vietnam while incorporating refinements to better suit the needs and preferences of Indonesian consumers.

All three models are equipped with a 5,200W BLDC in-wheel motor. The VinFast Viper and VinFast Feliz II offer a top speed of 90 km/h, while the VinFast Evo reaches 80 km/h. Each motorcycle is designed with dual battery compartments under the seat, allowing the simultaneous use of two 1.5 kWh LFP batteries.

With two fully-charged batteries installed, the VinFast Evo delivers a riding range of up to 150 km, while the VinFast Viper and VinFast Feliz II can travel up to 145 km under standard testing conditions, making them well-suited for both daily commuting and longer urban journeys.

Customers can choose to purchase their motorcycles with batteries included or opt for a battery subscription plan. In addition to battery swapping, the motorcycles can also be conveniently charged at home.

As a special launch benefit, all VinFast E-motorcycle owners will enjoy free battery swapping at V-Green’s public battery swapping stations for one year, with a maximum of 20 battery swaps per motorcycle per month. The motorcycles are also backed by a warranty of up to 4+2 years or 60,000+12,000 kilometers, whichever comes first, helping reduce ownership costs while enhancing convenience and peace of mind.

The simultaneous opening of 20 e-motorcycle dealerships further demonstrates VinFast’s long-term commitment to the Indonesian market. By expanding its retail network, diversifying its product portfolio, and investing in energy infrastructure, VinFast is steadily building a comprehensive green mobility ecosystem that will help accelerate the country’s transition toward sustainable transportation in one of the world’s largest motorcycle markets.

Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.