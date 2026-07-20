Prudential launches indexed universal life plan to meet demand for flexible legacy planning solutions

PRUApex Legacy Index II gives affluent and high-net-worth individuals greater flexibility to build, protect and transfer wealth to the next generation with premium allocation across multiple indices including a gold-equity index; it offers flexible payout options and choice of premium terms



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 July 2026 – Prudential Singapore (“Prudential”) has launched PRUApex Legacy Index II, an indexed universal life plan (IUL) designed for affluent and high-net-worth customers seeking more options to grow and preserve their legacy and structure wealth transfer for the next generation.

Customers can customise how their legacy grows and is passed on, with multiple index allocations, death benefit payout structures, and premium terms. They are also supported by an additional crediting rate of 0.25% p.a. for indices with uncapped returns[1] (i.e. volatility-controlled indices), and a one-time bonus crediting rate of up to 6.50%[2] on total account value after the end of premium term for a fully paid policy on multipay premium payment term.

Ms Toni Fung, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, Prudential Singapore, said: “Affluent and high-net-worth individuals are increasingly looking for legacy planning solutions that will evolve with their changing life priorities, giving them greater certainty, control and confidence over how their legacy is passed on to the next generation. Today, when they want to make any changes, it means having to purchase new policies or restructure existing portfolios. PRUApex Legacy Index II addresses this need for flexibility, allowing customers to build a resilient legacy through diversified growth potential across multiple indices. It also helps to future-proof their plans with flexible death benefit payout structures.”

Diversified growth potential across markets and asset classes

PRUApex Legacy Index II allows customers to diversify and allocate premiums across a mix of indices, offering broader market exposure across the United States (US), Europe, and emerging markets (e.g. China, South Korea and Brazil), as well as a gold-equity index. They have access to indices with both capped and uncapped returns (i.e. volatility-controlled indices that have no cap on potential gains[1]) that meet their legacy planning needs, and the flexibility to balance stability and growth potential based on their risk appetite.

Ms Fung added: “We were the first insurer in Singapore to introduce a volatility-controlled index (i.e. index with uncapped returns[1]) in an indexed universal life plan two years ago. With PRUApex Legacy Index II, we are expanding the range of index options available to customers, giving them more ways to grow and protect their legacy through familiar indices with capped returns, such as the S&P 500, and indices that provide higher stability through their volatility-controlled design while offering uncapped return[1] potential.”

Customers who prefer a standard market index can opt for indices such as the S&P 500[3][8], MSCI Emerging Markets[3][8], and EURO STOXX 50[3][8]. If they are looking for indices with uncapped returns[1] that provide a stable, pre-determined level of risk, they can choose from volatility-controlled indices including the S&P 500 FC[4][8], UBS MASTR[5][8], Barclays Shiller Allocator[6][8] and MSCI World Golden Compass[7][8].

Future-proofing legacy planning with flexible design

PRUApex Legacy Index II gives policyholders more flexibility over how death benefits are paid out. Instead of receiving the full amount as a single lump sum, beneficiaries can receive payouts in one lump sum, or in yearly instalments of 2 to 10 years to provide continued support for their loved ones.

Customers can choose from single-premium and multipay options for up to 20 years. This gives them more choices based on their liquidity needs, legacy planning priorities, and preferred pace of premium commitment.

For the Fixed Account, there is a first-year Crediting Rate of 4.20% p.a. & Guaranteed Minimum Crediting Rate of 2.00% p.a.

Affluent and high-net-worth customers can kickstart their legacy planning with PRUApex Legacy Index II with a sum assured as low as US$500,000.

For more information on PRUApex Legacy Index II, please visit: https://www.prudential.com.sg/products/legacy-planning/pruapex-legacy-index-ii

[1] Subject to prevailing Participation Rate. Please refer to Product Summary for details. [2] The one-time Bonus Crediting Rate amount is based on the policy’s multipay premium term. [3] Subject to a Cap Rate of 9.0%, 10.5% and 11.0% for S&P 500 Index, Euro Stoxx 50 Index and MSCI Emerging Markets Index respectively which are not guaranteed. Guaranteed Minimum Cap Rate of 3.0% applies. [4] Refers to the S&P 500 FC TCA 0.50% Decrement Index (USD) ER. Guaranteed Minimum Participation Rate of 40% applies. [5] Refers to the UBS Multi Asset Strategy Tactical Rotation Index. Guaranteed Minimum Participation Rate of 70% applies [6] Refers to the Shiller Barclays CAPE® Allocator 6 Dynamic Risk Control Index Guaranteed Minimum Participation Rate of 65% applies. [7] Refers to the MSCI World Titans Golden Compass Select Index. Guaranteed Minimum Participation Rate of 35% applies [8] Cap Rate, Participation Rate, Guaranteed Minimum Cap Rate and Guaranteed Minimum Participation Rate are subject to change.

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About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore)

Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life and health insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country’s citizens for 95 years. As at 31 December 2025, it has S$66.3 billion funds under management. The company has an AA Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s and delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of 5,400 financial representatives.