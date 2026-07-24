TIWF 2026 Set to Return as the Year’s Premier Event, Elevating the Woodworking and Furniture Industry Across ASEAN

BANGKOK, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Thailand International Woodworking & Furniture Exhibition 2026 (TIWF 2026) is preparing for its highly anticipated return as Thailand’s largest international trade exhibition dedicated to the woodworking and furniture industries. Organized through a strategic joint venture between IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. and IEC Messevertriebs GmbH from Germany—both globally recognized exhibition experts—the event serves as a premier platform connecting entrepreneurs, manufacturers, designers, distributors, and industry professionals from across Thailand and the ASEAN region.

TIWF 2026 will showcase the latest innovations, advanced technologies, machinery, materials, designs, and manufacturing solutions. The exhibition provides invaluable opportunities for professional networking, knowledge exchange, and strategic collaborations, aiming to drive the Thai and ASEAN woodworking and furniture sectors toward sustainable growth and international competitiveness. Pre-registration is now officially open for the event, which is scheduled to take place from September 16–18, 2026, in Hall 5–6 at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Muang Thong Thani.

As an international benchmark, TIWF 2026 focuses explicitly on pioneering machinery, materials, accessories, and state-of-the-art manufacturing solutions. This second edition builds upon the resounding success of the inaugural 2024 event, which drew widespread acclaim from global industry leaders. The previous edition successfully attracted over 6,286 trade visitors from 49 countries, hosted 214 leading exhibitors and brands from 20 nations, and facilitated over 340 high-value business-matching meetings. These figures underscore TIWF’s crucial role as a premier face-to-face networking platform and a major catalyst for commercial growth within the regional industry.

The ASEAN and Thai woodworking and furniture markets demonstrate sustained expansion heading into 2026, fueled by rising demands for alternative materials, design innovations, and the transition toward smart manufacturing. Consequently, TIWF 2026 has expanded its scope to deliver a more comprehensive showcase that aligns with this industry growth. The exhibition has secured strong official endorsements and participation from elite global organizations and market leaders. Serving as the Platinum Sponsor, the American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) leads the roster. Commenting on this significant partnership, Mr. Tripp Pryor, International Program Manager of AHEC, stated: “For AHEC, TIWF represents a critical commercial and technological platform in the ASEAN region, perfectly aligning with our objective to effectively promote understanding of American hardwood as a sustainable material to architects and manufacturers. A major highlight in Bangkok this year is the Thailand premiere of our film, ‘Forested Future’ screening at Alliance Française on the evening of 17th September. It reflects our shared commitment to sustainable forest stewardship and our connection to the natural world. It’s a must-see for anyone working in wood and design”

Further prominent industry backers include Thaisakol Group, a premier woodworking machinery importer; Cedar Decor, a top-tier manufacturer and exporter of premium decorative laminates; and Ta-Chou Industry, an all-in-one woodworking equipment supplier. A highly anticipated highlight of the showfloor is the German Pavilion, which will exhibit cutting-edge automation, European machinery, and advanced manufacturing tech. Elite German corporations, including Andritz AG, Anthon GmbH, Dieffenbacher, and Baumer Inspection, will present next-generation solutions to broaden operational perspectives for Thai and ASEAN businesses. To serve the entire supply chain holistically, TIWF 2026 covers four key exhibitor profiles:

Machinery & Technology: Advanced manufacturing machinery and tools Materials & Supplies: Materials, equipment, and decorative surfaces Fittings, Hardware & Components: Hardware systems, fittings, and furniture components Industry Services: Specialized software, design systems, trade media, and associations

Mr. Loy Joon How, General Manager of IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd., stated: “TIWF 2026 has been elevated into a premier regional business and knowledge platform for the woodworking and furniture trade. By consolidating automated machinery, alternative materials, and sustainable solutions from top-tier global suppliers, the event is designed to sharpen the competitive edge of Thai and ASEAN enterprises. It offers an invaluable window to network internationally, swap technical insights, and scale up commercial growth. As an event held biennially, this is an indispensable milestone that no industry professional should miss.”

Beyond the comprehensive exhibition floor, TIWF 2026 will host a specialized series of educational features designed by top minds to address pressing industrial developments. The focal point is a high-level summit titled “From Forest to Future: The Sustainability Masterclass for Wood & Construction Summit,” which will be expertly moderated by Mr. Jirawat Tangkijngamwong, President of the Thai Furniture Association and the Thai Timber Association. Attendees can also look forward to a dynamic lineup of collaborative panels. In partnership with Baan Lae Suan, a seminar on “DESIGN TALK: Wood Living 2026” will analyze evolving consumer demands regarding design and eco-standards. Concurrently, a panel titled “UNLOCKING WOOD CREATIVITY: DRIVING ECONOMY 5.0,” organized alongside Wazzadu.com, will explore new dimensions in timber architecture. These sessions will feature distinguished industry icons, including Mr. Nithit from A49 (Architects 49), Mr. Dusit from Saiyart Collection, and various specialists who will map out future design directions and material innovations.

Complementing the seminars, the hands-on technical training and workshops will offer intensive skill-building sequences as the acclaimed CARPENTRY MASTERCLASS makes its return. Led by renowned Thai master craftsmen Ajarn Ae Pho Chang and Ajarn Keng Indy Woodworker, the program delivers invaluable, direct technical knowledge. This is further supplemented by practical wood application demonstrations from AHEC, as well as digital facility optimization workshops featuring smart factory management software presented by BUILT TECH World.

Crucially, TIWF 2026 will be co-located with the Building Construction Technology Expo 2026 (BCT Expo 2026) in Hall 7. As the region’s premier trade platform for building construction, tech, and mining, this joint positioning fosters immediate cross-industry networking among the woodworking, furniture, architecture, and construction fields. Attendees can smoothly transition between halls to explore structural systems, smart construction solutions, and new-age building technologies in one unified visit. TIWF 2026 remains a vital destination for sawmill owners, furniture manufacturers, property developers, architects, interior designers, product creators, and trade stakeholders to acquire smart manufacturing capabilities, source modern materials, and secure commercial partnerships across ASEAN.

Admission to TIWF 2026 is free of charge, with the event scheduled to run from September 16–18, 2026, between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM in Halls 5–6 at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Interested attendees are encouraged to secure their passes through the Visitor Pre-registration at https://evcnx.co/5oGWh

Explore upcoming features via the Exhibitor & Product Highlights page at https://thailandwoodworking.com/product-highlights/.

For more details and real-time updates, please visit the Official Website at www.thailandwoodworking.com, connect via the Line Official account at @th.woodworking, or follow the Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/Thailandwoodworking.

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About the organiser

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co. Ltd.

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. is the leading exhibition organizer in Thailand. We organise and manage professional trade and public exhibitions, conferences, meetings and training, working in hand with international trade associations, organisers, and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries.

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of TIWF Expo 2026.