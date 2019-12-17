Luang Prabang 11th in Architectural Digest Top 20 Places to Travel in 2020

Laos’s Luang Prabang ranks 11th in a list of top 20 places to travel in 2020, published by Architectural Digest.

Architectural Digest publishes its list of top travel destinations every year. To be included in the list, a travel destination must be appealing to architecture and design lovers, according to the digest.

Luang Prabang ranked 11th on the list and was described as “relatively under the radar,” but is to celebrate 25 years as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2020. The Architectural Digest website continues:

A compelling blend of French colonial and traditional Buddhist architecture makes the town worth visiting, especially for anyone interested in learning about Buddhist culture and traditional Laotian crafts like weaving. The new Avani+ Luang Prabang, which opened last year in former French officer quarters, is the perfect base from which to explore. It’s located in the heart of town, just steps from the night market and in easy walking distance to Mount Phousi, beautiful Buddhist temples, charming restaurants, and the Mekong River.

Topping the list was Lille, France, thanks to its long list of cultural events and interesting architecture, with the country of Japan taking second place in line with the nation’s hosting of the upcoming Olympic Games. Dessau, Germany, took third place in the list of top 20 places to travel thanks to the Bauhaus Museum Dessau.







Bangkok, capital city of Thailand, the only other Southeast Asian city in the list, ranked 16th, thanks to its promotion of the arts, well-designed shopping malls, and ranking as the world’s most visited city in 2019.

Luang Prabang made the New York Times 52 Places to Go list in 2018.