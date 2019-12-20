Lao National Baseball Team to Visit Vietnam for Friendly Match

Lao national baseball team is to visit Vietnam between December 26 and 29 for a friendly match with local teams.



The Lao team will participate in a match with Vietnam National University and Korean International School in Hanoi on December 27 and 28, respectively.

Laos is currently hosting its first professional baseball league that lasts until January 11 at Sapphavisa Stadium in the Lao capital Vientiane.

A total of six teams will participate, including Lao J Brothers, National University of Laos Miracle and four more from secondary schools in the capital.

Laos saw its first baseball team formed in 2013 and participated in the 2018 Asian Games, the first time that the country dispatched its baseball team to an international match.

The team is currently led by Kwon Young-jin, a former coach and supervisor at South Korea’s Daegu High School baseball team.

The country formed a government-backed baseball federation in 2018 and began in April this year to build its first baseball stadium in Vientiane.

South Korea’s financial group DGB Group will support KRW 300 million (USD 256,200) for the construction of the stadium, with land and other necessary support provided by the Lao government.

The constructor is currently laying artificial turf.

The Lao Baseball Federation also plans to hold an international baseball league to celebrate the opening of the stadium by inviting teams from a total of five Southeast Asian countries.