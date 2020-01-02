National University of Laos to Develop E-learning Content

The National University of Laos (NUoL) is to develop e-learning content with help from a South Korean university.



NUoL and Wonkwang Digital University signed a memorandum of understanding last week and agreed to jointly develop e-learning content, nurture necessary talent, and conduct joint research in various areas.

Wonkwang Digital University is a private open university that was established in 2002.

The university was chosen by the South Korean government in 2016 as a member university for the government’s project to promote distance learning in Southeast Asia.

Since then, the South Korean university has worked closely with NUoL through exchanges in talent and knowledge for online education.