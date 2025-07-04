MiLi Gears Up for Amazon Prime Day with Exclusive Deals on the MiTag Duo & LiTag Duo for Travel Gadgets Up To 30% Off

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 July 2025 – MiLi is kicking off its biggest summer sale for Prime Day, July 8–11, with major discounts on all Bluetooth trackers. Available across Europe and North America, these deals are perfect for travelers, pet owners, and busy professionals. Buy multi-packs for extra savings.

What to Expect from MiLi on Prime Day

Products: MiTag Duo and LiTag Duo (Apple Find My and Google Find Hub compatible)

Prime Day Hightlight: Early bird deals all over Europe and North America already show bundles down 30%! Purchase the 4-pack (MiTag Duo, LiTag Duo) for even steeper discounts

Seamless Delivery Across 12 European Stores



Thanks to Amazon’s logistics network, Prime members in the UK (England), France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland, Japan, United States, and Canada will enjoy same day or next day fulfilment.

“Prime Day is more than a sale—it’s when millions of travellers plan the tools that will accompany them for the next 12 months,” quotes Head of Sales from MiLi. “Whether you’re protecting your bag with MiTag or dropping LiTags in a luggage, we’re thrilled to bring the peace of mind of real time tracking to even more European and North American customers at the best prices of the year.”

Key Prime Day Facts (2025)



Timing: July 8 – 11th

Access: Deals are exclusive to Prime members; new shoppers can start a free 30 day trial to participate

About The Products



MiTag Duo

MiTag Duo is a IP67 waterproof pocket-sized tracker for your keys, bag, or suitcase that makes lost items a thing of the past. It works with Apple Find My and Google Find Hub to show live location and plays a loud chime when nearby.

LiTag Duo

LiTag Duo packs MiTag’s advanced tracking technology into a compact design, seamlessly snapping into AirTag key rings and Apple accessories—plus, it comes with an AirTag holder. Locate it via Apple Find My or Google Find Hub—up to 500 ft (150 m)—or just ask your voice assistant. It is also IP67 waterproof, supports sharing with friends, and keeps your data safe with end-to-end encryption.

The only difference between MiTag Duo & LiTag Duo is the size:

MiTag Duo: 3.8 x 3.8 x 0.9 mm

LiTag Duo: 3.2 x 3.2 x 0.8 mm (same as AirTag)Hashtag: #MiLi

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About MiLi