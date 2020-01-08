China Praises Laos as Good Friend and Neighbor

President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China and Laos will enjoy a shared future as good friends, neighbors, and comrades.



Xi hailed Laos as a good friend during talks with Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, during Thongloun’s state visit to China.

He said that the leadership of the communist parties and socialist systems of the two countries defined their political relationship and friendship, calling on both countries to work hand in hand to maintain and strengthen high-level exchanges in governance, and jointly safeguard the interests of countries in the developing world.

Xinhua quoted President Xi as saying, “China will continue to firmly support Lao efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and dignity.”

“Next year is the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Laos, and therefore the bilateral relationship will enter a critical stage.”

He said that China will cooperate with Laos in the building of a shared future, advancing development through the construction of the China-Laos economic corridor, and through major infrastructure projects such as the Laos-China Railway, as well as special economic zones.







Prime Minister Thongloun congratulated the People’s Republic of China on its achievements since its establishment 70 years ago.

He said that Xi’s leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and its Central Committee will ensure that the nation achieves its goal of building a prosperous society.

Thongloun stated that the plan of action agreed upon by both parties to build a community with a shared future will see Laos working toward the completion of important Belt and Road projects, including the railway, to continue its development and improving the livelihood of its people.