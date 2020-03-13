Facebook Grants Blue Verification Badge to Laotian Times

The Laotian Times has become the first Laos-based English language news website to have its official Facebook Page granted the blue verification check of authenticity from Facebook.

Just moments ago, Laotian Times Facebook Page administrators were notified that the Page was eligible for verification and that a blue badge had appeared next to the name of the brand.

In order for a Facebook account to be eligible for verification, it has to meet certain criteria. Apart from adhering to Facebook’s terms of service, the brand must be authentic (represent a real person, registered business or entity), unique (only one page per business or person), complete (have an about section, profile photo, at least one post), and notable (well-known, often searched, appear in multiple news sources).

The Laotian Times has been recognized and cited by reputable international media such as BBC, CNN, The New Daily, Der Tagesspiegel, South China Morning Post, Yahoo! Finance News, Next Shark, Fintech News Singapore, TTG Asia, Bangkok Post, and others.

The English-only digital-born news brand joins a handful of other famous celebrities and businesses to have received the coveted blue checkmark in Laos, including internet personalities Falang Seu Somchan and Larnoy Phorjai, mass media brands like Tholakhong, and large businesses such as Lao Airlines, Lao Telecom, and Unitel.

The Laotian Times stands apart as the only all-digital, Laos-focused site aimed specifically at English-speaking readers. It is widely read not only in Laos, but also throughout the region and the world, making it the must-read news site on Lao politics, business, economy, entertainment, food, technology, and tourism. It is officially registered with the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism. Details of the government media credentials are below.