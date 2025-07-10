Qingzhen’s Zhanjie Town Leverages Ecological Resources to Drive Industrial Upgrading and Integrate Culture and Tourism for Rural Revitalization

GUIZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 July 2025 – Capitalizing on its exceptional ecological resources, Zhanjie Town in Qingzhen City, Guizhou Province is actively promoting the optimization of its industrial structure and the integrated development of culture and tourism. The town is forging a new path to high-quality rural revitalization—transforming ecological beauty into prosperity for its residents.

In recent years, Zhanjie Town has adhered to the development philosophy of “ecology as the foundation, culture as the soul, and tourism as the catalyst.” Leveraging its location along the banks of Hongfeng Lake, the town has actively advanced the integration of cultural and tourism resources while fostering innovation in tourism offerings. Iconic attractions such as the “S-Curve” scenic spot in Shanshu Village have emerged as popular destinations, drawing visitors from across the country.

Building on the high-quality ecological foundation of Hongfeng Lake, Zhanjie Town has established a year-round tourism model centered on the themes of spring tea picking, summer retreats, autumn fishing, and winter wellness. The town continues to enhance its tourism routes and product offerings to enable the all-season operation of its tourism resources. To date, a variety of supporting facilities have been completed, including fruit and vegetable picking gardens, specialty barbecue areas, and an agricultural education and research base—significantly enriching the overall visitor experience.

To upgrade its tourism offerings, Zhanjie Town has adopted an innovative “government-led + villager-built” model, transforming 34 idle farmhouses into distinctive lodging spaces. This initiative not only enhances the town’s accommodation capacity but also provides local residents with a stable source of income. Additionally, the town has introduced modern wedding services, positioning itself as a destination for “light weddings” that cater to younger consumers seeking personalized and memorable ceremonies.

Zhanjie Town remains committed to a green development strategy. By leveraging its rich ecological and cultural resources, the town is advancing the integrated upgrade of the entire cultural and tourism value chain—spanning dining, accommodation, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment. These efforts are revitalizing rural industries and effectively transforming ecological advantages into economic and developmental gains.

Hashtag: #EcoForumGlobalGuiyang

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.