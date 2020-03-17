Laos Temporarily Closes 10 Border Checkpoints with Vietnam in Huaphan

Laos has temporarily closed ten border checkpoints in Huaphan Province bordering Vietnam as part of efforts to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).



The ten border checkpoints are Namtai, Thalao, Meauangkeum, Phiengpheua, Mongnam, Nakhang, Sobdoung, Pao, Yothiew and Daendin.

Another four checkpoints will remain open, namely the Namsoiy (Na Meo) international checkpoint, as well as Ban Darn, Pa Hang, and Somvang, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The ruling comes into effect immediately and remains in place until further notice.

Separately, the province also decided to temporarily halt exports of agricultural products to Vietnam after suspending imports of all seafood, fruit and meat products.

Most of the goods imported from Vietnam are consumer products such as seafood, fruit and household items as well as construction materials, while Vietnam imports agricultural goods, livestock and wood products from Laos,” said the head of the Industry and Commerce Administration Office, Vidavong Heuangmisouk, as quoted by Xinhua.

Vietnam is ranked among the top three trading partners of Laos along with Thailand and China.