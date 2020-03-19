Laotian Times Content Now Available On GoTeddy App

News articles from the Laotian Times, particularly those concerning the fight against the spread of COVID-19, will now be available on GoTeddy, a Vientiane-based food delivery company.

As part of efforts to provide a constant stream of accurate and realtime information to a wider audience, the Laotian Times has partnered with GoTeddy, one of the leading food delivery services in Laos, with news updates in the GoTeddy mobile application.

People who make food orders on GoTeddy will now be able to access news related to COVID-19 directly from the app.

“Our mission is to make sure that everyone is up-to-date and equipped with vital information about COVID-19 from a trustworthy source. This is to help prevent the community from consuming and sharing fake news,” says Pasong Lattana, CEO of GoTeddy.

As news of the outbreak of COVID-19 causes increased stress to the nation’s people and resources, more people are choosing to stay home in a bid to distance themselves from crowded areas like restaurants, entertainment venues, and even their work offices.

GoTeddy has been receiving a higher number of orders as a consequence of this behavioral shift, especially on weekends. In response, the company has been implementing safety measures with their riders.

“Our policies ensure that our staff and riders do not touch the food that we deliver. They regularly wear masks and keep hand sanitizers on hand,” adds Pasong.

