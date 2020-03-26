China Sends Medical Experts to Help Laos Fight COVID-19

China has announced it will send medical exports to Laos and other countries in need of assistance in their fight against the global Covid-19 pandemic.



A spokesperson from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Geng Shuang, announced yesterday that the Chinese government will send a team of medical experts, as well as medical equipment and medicines to Laos to aid the country with its efforts in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Chinese government has already sent medical experts to various countries including Italy and Cambodia to provide assistance.

Last week, the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation announced through South China Morning Post that they will donate medical supplies to ten more countries, including Laos.

Currently, Laos has three cases of COVID-19 infection.