Another case of Covid-19 infection has been confirmed in Vientiane Capital, bringing the total number of cases in Laos to nine.

A 22-year-old woman, one of the thousands of Lao laborers who have returned from Thailand, has tested positive for the new Coronavirus, or Covid-19, according to officials.

The 22-year-old beautician from Phonephanao Village in Chanthabouly District is receiving treatment in hospital.

–This is a developing story.