Vientiane Economic Officials Patrol Wet Markets, Enforces Price Controls

Government officials from Vientiane Capital were on the scene at wet markets to force compliance with the government’s instructions, part of which prohibited the opportunistic raising of prices of essential goods during the COVID-19 crisis.

With regard to pork, the government has fixed the retail price at 40,000 kip/kg for type 1 (filet and ribs) and 38,000 kip/kg for type 2 (bacon and fatty pieces).

“After surveying eight large wet markets (Hai Kham, Non Khor, Nongchan, Phonsavang, Phonthong Chomany, HuayHong, Sikhai, Lao-Aussie, Huakua) in the capital city, we found that three were in violation of the government’s orders: Nongchan, Lao-Aussie, and Huakua markets,” says Deputy Director of Vientiane’s Department of Industry and Commerce Nantha Sanouvong.

In one instance, officers from the Vientiane Department of Industry and Commerce, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce’s Domestic Trade Department, and Saysettha District in conjunction with the economic police patrolled Hua Kua’s wet market in the capital to see if vendors were complying with the government’s instruction, according to local newspaper Vientiane Mai.

Two market vendors of pork were fined because they were caught selling at prices higher than the rates set by the government. According to the law, vendors that sell above government-set prices are fined anywhere from 1 to 3 million kip.

The public is urged to notify authorities of any violation of the government prices by calling 1510.