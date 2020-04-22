Lao Airlines Appoints New President

Outgoing president Bounma Chanthavongsa hands over Lao Airlines to new president Khamla Phommavanh (Photo: Lao Airlines)

National flag carrier Lao Airlines has appointed Mr. Khamla Phommavanh as its new president under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport.

A handover ceremony was held at Lao Airlines headquarters yesterday in accordance with Prime Ministerial Decree 201/PM, transferring outgoing airline president, Mr. Bounma Chanthavongsa, and appointing Mr. Khamla as the new president.

Mr. Khamla has moved up the ranks in the Ministry of Transport and has been appointed president of Lao Airlines at a time when the travel industry needs a quick recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Lao Airlines President Khamla Phommavanh
New Lao Airlines President Mr. Khamla Phommavanh (Photo: Lao Airlines)

The handover ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Bounchanh Sinthavong, Minister of Public Works and Transport, Vice Minister Dr. Santisouk Simmalavong, as well as employees of Lao Airlines and invited guests.

