Laos Reports No New Covid-19 Cases in Seven Days

No new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Laos for seven days, with the total number of confirmed infections remaining at 19.



Deputy Head of the Covid-19 National Task Force for Prevention and Control of Covid-19, Associate Prof. Dr. Phouthone Muongpak, reported the good news at a press conference in Vientiane on Sunday.

The ongoing national lockdown and social distancing efforts practiced by the public were praised as central to keeping Laos covid-free for seven consecutive days.

Laos went into full lockdown on 30 March, with measures prohibiting all residents to leave their homes except for essential grocery shopping, hospital visits, and any other tasks authorized by the government, such as work undertaken by essential workers.

Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith extended the lockdown period for Laos until 3 May under Prime Ministerial Order 06/PM.

In an interview with the press on Sunday, Dr. Phouthone announced that a total of 15 samples were tested over the weekend from various provinces around the country, and all the samples returned a negative result.

Of the 19 patients undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in Laos, two patients have already returned home.

Of the remaining 17 patients, three are being treated at Luang Prabang Provincial Hospital, while the other 14 remain in Vientiane’s Mitthapab “150 Bed” Hospital.

Over a thousand people have now been tested for the coronavirus in Laos, with 291 of these completing a two-week quarantine.