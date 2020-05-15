Facebook Introduces Messenger Rooms for Group Video Calls

Facebook has announced a new function called Messenger Rooms, which is a new way to join group video calls and include up to 50 people.

With social distancing and working from home becoming the norm around the world, including in Laos, demand for high-quality video group chat, or conference calls, is stronger than ever.

Facebook hopes to meet that demand with Messenger Rooms.

“Lately Facebook has felt the demand for real-time video. Between WhatsApp and Messenger, more than 700 million accounts participate in calls every day. In many countries, video calling on Messenger and WhatsApp more than doubled, and views of Facebook Live and Instagram Live videos increased significantly in March. But there’s more to do to make real-time feel real,” said the social media platform.

Users can create a room right from Messenger or Facebook, and can invite anyone to join the video call: even those who don’t have a Facebook account. Up to 50 people can join the chat and there is no time limit for calls.

The platform says that soon it will add ways to create rooms from Instagram Direct, WhatsApp and Portal, too.