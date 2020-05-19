Souphattra Residence: A Classy Addition to Vientiane’s Rental Market

Located in Sisattanak District in Vientiane, Souphattra Residence consists of 20 beautifully designed townhouses, showcasing the rich classical style and luxury for which the Souphattra brand is famous.

Souphattra Residence Vientiane is Lao Derm’s second venture under the Souphattra brand, following the opening of the Souphattra Hotel Luang Prabang in 2019.

“Following on from the success of Souphattra Hotel, Souphattra Residence has been designed to meet the needs of the Vientiane market. Taking the best elements of the Souphattra brand, the Residence is a unique offering for the long-term rental market. Considerable thought has gone into the details and fit out of each residence, appealing to a wide range of expats and families living in Vientiane.” said Gary Tyson, General Manager, Souphattra Hotel and Souphattra Residence.

Each fully furnished unit has 3 bedrooms, 120 square meters of living space and parking for two cars. Attention to detail runs throughout and the interiors feature a ‘timeless elegance’ theme with quality fixtures and fittings. Facilities include an elegantly designed swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym and dedicated 24-hour security. Just 15 minutes from downtown Vientiane, the development provides easy access to both the commercial and embassy districts of the capital.

Already engaging the interest of expats and locals alike, Souphattra Residence is a best-in-class development, attractive to a growing demographic looking for affordable luxury, in a comfortable, clean and safe environment.

“I am delighted to bring this second edition of the Souphattra brand to market, and especially to Vientiane. Our commitment to quality is evident throughout each residence, and I am confident this will be a successful and much needed addition to the capital’s residential rental market.” said Ms. Vanhpeng, CEO of Lao Derm Group.

About Lao Derm Group

Lao Derm Group, headquartered in Vientiane, Laos, has an expanding portfolio of businesses covering real estate, hospitality, and food & beverage. Under the Souphattra brand, Lao Derm Group owns and manages the Souphattra Hotel Luang Prabang and Souphattra Residence Vientiane, with Souphattra Serviced Apartments Vientiane set to open in Late 2020.

The Group’s food & beverage operations include Lao Derm restaurants – Laos’ premier authentic dining destination, with restaurants in Vientiane, Luang Prabang and Savannakhet. In addition the group’s portfolio includes Anny-An & Bee and The River Café & Bar in Savannakhet. In Vientiane, the group provides a premium European dining experience at La Lune; exceptional cocktails, drinks and cigars at Artisan; and quality coffee, daytime dining and desserts at Café Lao Derm.

For rental enquiries with Souphattra Residence please contact +856 2058 222123 or email info@souphattraresidence.com. For more information visit www.souphattraresidence.com