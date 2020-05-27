Two More Covid-19 Patients Due for Release Today

Two of the remaining five Covid-19 patients at Vientiane’s Mittaphab Hospital have tested negative for the virus and are to be discharged today following a secondary test.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh, Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control, Ministry of Health, spoke at a media briefing yesterday, saying that three of the remaining five patients had been tested on Sunday.

Two of the patients tested negative for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Sixty samples were tested for Covid-19 on Sunday, including Lao workers returning from China and Thailand, alongside patients at Mittaphab Hospital.

Laos has reported no new cases of Covid-19 infection for 44 consecutive days.

3,765 people remain in quarantine centers around the country, while borders remained closed to visitors in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Laos began to resume domestic flights and reopen schools starting 18 May, with other lockdown measures slowly easing.