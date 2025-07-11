Leading Sportswear Brand DESCENTE Opens at Galaxy Macau; Fusing Technical Aesthetics with Leisure & Travel Lifestyle

DESCENTS Galaxy Macau Flagship Store grandly opened

MACAU – Media OutReach – 12 July 2025 – Japanese leading sportswear brand DESCENTE celebrates the grand opening of its new flagship store at Galaxy Promenade on July 11. Located in one of Macau’s most vibrant and well-trafficked shopping districts, the new flagship store reflects the area’s “Healthy Lifestyle” positioning. With a design language that blends performance functionality and future aesthetics, DESCENTE aims to offer a sophisticated, immersive experience that connects sports innovation with modern urban living for local shoppers and international travelers alike.

Inspired by Snow, Designed for the Future — DESCENTE Moves with Innovation

With nearly 90 years of history, DESCENTE originated in alpine skiing and is renowned for its ergonomic construction and high-performance technical fabrics. At the heart of the brand is the philosophy of “Design that Moves,” which represents not only physical motion but also the evolution of lifestyle through innovative design. From elite athletes to everyday city wearers, DESCENTE has consistently pushed the boundaries of sportswear with Japanese precision tailoring and functional elegance.

DESCENTE Galaxy Macau Flagship Store adopts the brand’s latest Store 4.0 concept — themed “Tomorrow’s World”. The space merges elements of snow culture, advanced technology, and urban living into one futuristic vision. Guided by the design pillars of “Trajectory, Breakthrough, and Energy”, the flagship store symbolizes the skier’s spirit of exploration and the brand’s ongoing mission to transcend limits. From the metallic façade to the directional arrow motifs and dynamic zoning, the retail environment exemplifies DESCENTE’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and seamless integration of sports lifestyle — courageously embracing the endless possibilities of the future.

Reimagining Movement — Spotlight on Running & Training Innovation

Designed around four active lifestyle scenarios — running, training, commuting, and outdoor — the flagship store at Galaxy Macau creates an immersive customer journey that demonstrates real-life application of DESCENTE’s performance apparel. The featured collections this season include the latest Running and Training series, reflecting the brand’s continual evolution of performance technology and lifestyle-forward design.

Lightweight Performance — Running Collection

Engineered for lightness and breathability, the Running collection features men’s and women’s lightweight shorts and two core outerwear pieces. The Aerolite Skin Jacket focuses on windproof, breathable comfort with a futuristic translucent 3-layer shell and ergonomic F360 silhouette for mobility and performance. The Aerolite Shell Jacket delivers versatile weather protection with breathable, lightweight layering ideal for Macau’s changing climate. Both styles utilize two of DESCENTE’s signature technologies— the waterproof and breathable DERMAZAX® 3-Layer fabric, and SCHEMACTECH AERO, a structural cutting technology that enhances stability and freedom of movement.

Dynamic Control — Body Flex Training Collection

The Training collection centers around the Body Flex range, tailored for high-intensity movement and dynamic flexibility. With advanced elastic construction and precision fit, the men’s training wear provides both structure and freedom — ideal for urban workouts and daily mobility. DESCENTE’s long-standing collaboration with elite athletes ensures that every piece is engineered for functionality, comfort, and style. Whether under extreme training conditions or for casual wear, the apparel showcases the brand’s unwavering pursuit of motion performance and wearing comfort.

From Summit to Street — Defining a Multifunctional Lifestyle

DESCENTE Galaxy Macau Flagship Store also showcases the brand’s commitment to lifestyle versatility through three core series: ALLTERRAIN, DUALIS, and GOLF. This area features the ALLTERRAIN series, designed for high-end outdoor activities, and the DUALIS series, suitable for daily commuting and light outdoor pursuits. The ALLTERRAIN series uses a minimalist design and high-performance materials for various terrains and harsh conditions, combining technology and craftsmanship to meet outdoor enthusiasts’ needs with exceptional functionality and durability. The DUALIS series brings DESCENTE’s craftsmanship into urban living, offering a flexible and lightweight design perfect for daily commutes and light outdoor activities, allowing modern urbanites to transition effortlessly between city and outdoor settings.

The GOLF series showcases DESCENTE’s innovative spirit and expertise from skiing, tailored for golf enthusiasts. Designed for comfort and functionality, these products feature ergonomic designs and high-performance fabrics, merging DESCENTE’s craftsmanship with athletes’ needs for precise swings and stable postures on the course.

Limited-Time Personalization Experience — Mark a Moment in Sport & Style

To celebrate the opening of the flagship store at Galaxy Macau, DESCENTE offers each guest a personalized canvas tote bag, hand-painted on-site by a local artist. The activation combines artistic flair and sport spirit, creating a collectible gift that blends personalization, interaction, and DESCENTE’s attention to detail.

About DESCENTE

Founded in 1935, DESCENTE is a French word meaning “downhill skiing.” The DESCENTE signature arrow logo – known as the “Spirit Mark” – represents the basic skiing techniques of “schuss,” “traverse,” and “sideslip.” Over its 89-year history, the brand has expanded into cycling, running, golf, cross-training, and high-performance gear. By merging functional beauty with exceptional craftsmanship, DESCENTE meets the diverse needs of athletes through innovative designs and collaborations with top professionals. Guided by the brand concept “Design that Moves,” DESCENTE believes that only with exceptional designs backed by continuous technological innovation, it is possible to underpin sportsmanship, make breakthroughs, nurture new forms of sport, and strengthen character. And it is the spirit of those people who share our love of sport that keeps us progressing with relentless innovation.

DESCENTE Galaxy Macau Flagship Store

Address: G009B, G/F Promenade East, Galaxy Promenade

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday: 10:00 – 22:00;

Friday, Saturday, Public Holidays 10:00 – 00:00

