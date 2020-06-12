Vang Vieng Clamps Down on Noisy Visitors

Authorities in Vang Vieng district have urged holidaymakers to cease playing loud music and to follow measures for the prevention of Covid-19.

The move comes as complaints have been lodged by local residents and business operators alike, saying many visitors ignored measures for protection against Covid-19.

According to a report in the Vientiane Times, District Governor Bounchan Malavong told the newspaper that officials from the district’s information, culture and tourism office met with business operators to discuss the implementation of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the locality.

Since lockdown measures were eased nationwide, domestic tourism has begun to boom in Laos, with Vang Vieng finding itself a hotspot due to its relative proximity to Vientiane Capital.

Residents say holidaymakers from Vientiane have begun arriving in some numbers each weekend, often bringing their own vehicles and food, and in some cases their own speaker systems.

Loud music emitted from private vehicles has spoiled the peace and quiet of natural and scenic tourist sites in Vang Vieng.

Vang Vieng authorities are to set up committees to ensure the implementation of Covid-19 prevention measures at tourist sites. They will also reprimand those who play loud music in cooperation with tourist site operators.

The price of food and accommodation will be strictly monitored to ensure pricing remains stable.

Tourist sites across Laos have begun to reopen after being shuttered during the lockdown period, and a domestic tourism boom is expected as airlines begin to increase flight schedules.