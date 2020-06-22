Chao Anouvong Park To Be Upgraded In Bid To Attract Tourists

Chao Anouvong Park is to receive renovations to improve the site in a bid to attract more tourists, both foreign and domestic.

Fujiwara Enterprise, in collaboration with Dao Heuang Group, were together granted a land concession to develop the facility in 2011.

The two concession holders are now to add further improvements to the site, including the addition of a flower garden, a Vientiane city wall, and an upgraded children’s play area including an area for the provision of refreshments.

Public toilet facilities are also to be upgraded.

In addition, the Nakarath City zone will be updated to conform with a more contemporary architectural style and will include locations for exhibitions, a fountain, new toilet facilities, a flower garden, and a larger seating capacity.

The 30-year concession agreement for Chao Anouvong Park was signed on 28 April 2011 between Vientiane Capital authorities and representatives of Fujiwara Enterprise and Dao Heuang Group.

Under the concession, the contractors remain in charge of maintaining Chao Anouvong Park.