Heathfield International School selected for Oxford Curriculum

Heathfield International School last week announced its selection by Oxford Education to join a Pilot School Program commencing this year, which will allow the school to implement the esteemed Oxford International Curriculum.

Oxford Education, affiliated with Oxford University, was voted by The Times Higher Education World University Rankings as the world’s number one for the last four years.

An Oxford Education plaque was handed over to school headmaster, Mr. Michael Anderson by the Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy, Mr. Jeff Matthewman during a ceremony held at the school last week.

The ceremony was attended by the Ministry of Education and Sports Office Head, Ms. Daravone Kittiphan, as well as the Board President of Heathfield International School, Mr. Sounthone Phommachak, and British Business Group President, Mr. John Cockcroft.

According to the school, the highly innovative curriculum is ideal for international students with a focus on wellbeing, which places joy of the heart at the heart of the curriculum and helps students develop the global skills they need for future academic and career success.

The school is to warmly welcome the Curriculum Leaders from Oxford International in the near future to support staff in the implementation of the curriculum. As a school, Heathfield International School aims for academic excellence and this will be strengthened by adopting the Oxford International Curriculum.

A second announcement was made during the event, with Heathfield set to receive new buildings and facilities ready for operation in September. The exciting new facilities include modern buildings and classrooms, a new music room, a new art room, and a swimming pool. An indoor sports center, tennis courts, and a multi-purpose astroturf pitch will also be ready soon.