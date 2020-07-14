Four Chinese Nationals Dead in Suspected Robbery in Bokeo

A Chinese national residing in Bokeo Province, northern Laos, is in custody after he and his wife reportedly shot and killed four other Chinese nationals during an attempted robbery.

58-year-old Mr. Yin Aseung and his wife allegedly invaded a house in Ton Pheung district, near the King’s Roman casino, on the night of 7 July, and shot five people with a handgun before fleeing the scene, according to a report by the Vientiane Times.

Four of the five victims, also Chinese nationals, were killed, while one was severely injured. Witnesses say the couple fled the scene in a car with some of the victims’ belongings.

Local police located Yin and his wife the following day in Nam Keung Village, about eight kilometers from the Kings Romans Casino. Gunfire was exchanged between Yin and the police, and Yin was finally arrested.

Yin’s wife remains at large.

The motive for the crime remains unclear, although witnesses believe it to be a robbery, as cash in Chinese and Thai currencies, alongside casino chips, were found in the car belonging to the couple.

It is suspected that the couple may have known their victims, possibly having interacted with them at the casino.

The Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone was in the spotlight late last week after a Burmese national returning from work in the zone tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the 311th confirmed case in Myanmar.