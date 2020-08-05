Another 38 Chinese Deported for Illegally Entering Laos

Thirty-eight Chinese nationals have been deported after attempting to enter Laos illegally in Bokeo Province.

According to Bokeo police officials, the 38 Chinese nationals, three of whom were female, were not charged for violating immigration laws but were issued a warning and placed into the custody of Chinese officials.

A handover ceremony was held at the Boten-Bohan border in Luang Namtha between immigration officials from Laos and officials from China’s Jinghong Province.

The Lao contingent was led by Lt. Col. Sompongkeo Panya, Head of the Immigration Department of the Bokeo Police Command, while the Chinese side was lead by Mr. Yang Fei, Head of Bohan Immigration Department, under China’s Public Security Ministry.

This is the second such case in recent weeks after 34 Chinese nationals were deported from Laos on 19 July following their capture in Phongsaly Province.

Local residents reported the group to police citing fears of the spread of Covid-19.

While local transmission has not been detected within Laos for some time, imported cases of Covid-19 remain a significant concern.

A 32-year-old Korean national traveling from Japan was confirmed as the 20th case of Covid-19 in Laos after the country enjoyed more than a hundred days without any new cases.