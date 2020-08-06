Thailand Among Nations Offering Assistance to Lebanon

Thailand has offered assistance to Lebanon following a massive explosion in the main port of Beirut that killed over 100 people and injured thousands.

According to the Bangkok Post, Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai stated yesterday that the Thai government will provide medical supplies or blood plasma if requested by Lebanon.

Around 200 Thai nationals are living and working in Lebanon, although none have been reported killed or injured.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Saudi Arabia is closely monitoring the situation, while Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has issued a message of condolence to his Lebanese counterpart.

The massive blast, centered in the city’s port area, was caused by the ignition of 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse. A nearby fire is thought to have spread to the warehouse, causing the explosion.

The death toll has risen to 135, while over 5,000 people have been injured.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the explosion, with port officials placed under house arrest until the investigation is complete.

The European Union has pledged full support to Lebanon, with France and Germany already sending rescue workers and emergency services to the city of Beirut. Egypt and Turkey have also sent personnel and supplies, while Russian aid is en route.

It is expected that more countries around the world will mobilize aid for Lebanon in the coming days as the search for survivors continues.