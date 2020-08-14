CDC Relaxes Travel Advice for Laos

The United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has relaxed its travel advice for a number of countries, listing the risk of travel to Laos as very low.

Since March, the CDC warned US travelers to avoid non-essential travel to all international locations, however, it revised its advice last month to include 20 countries where the risk of Covid-19 is “low” or “very low.”

The State Department also lifted its unilateral “Do Not Travel” advisory in accordance with the new list of low-risk countries.

The CDC has a list of 13 destinations where the ‘COVID-19 Risk is Very Low,’ on which Laos appears, alongside the British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Falkland Islands, French Polynesia, Greenland, Macau SAR, Mauritius, New Caledonia, Taiwan, and Timor-Leste.

Neighboring Thailand appears on the CDC’s low-risk list, while Vietnam now appears on the high-risk list following its recent outbreak in Danang.

Many countries have closed their doors to US arrivals, as the nation leads the world in Covid-19 occurrences.

With 20 confirmed cases, Laos is taking no chances for a second wave of Covid-19. The country has implemented strict preventative measures, including limited immigration, and mandatory testing and quarantine for those who enter the country.