Government-Approved Covid-19 Quarantine Hotels in Vientiane Capital

Vientiane Capital Quarantine Hotels (Photo by Crowne Plaza)

Entrance into Laos is possible for foreigners under some circumstances, including those who hold diplomatic or official passports or are attached to international organizations. Anyone arriving in Laos must enter into quarantine for fourteen days at either a state-designated quarantine center or a government-approved quarantine hotel.

The process of quarantine at government-approved hotels in Laos is at the traveler’s own expense. For foreign travelers or Lao citizens willing to pay the required fees, many hotels in Vientiane have launched Alternative State Quarantine Packages for those returning from abroad.

For more information on entrance criteria, visit https://immigration.gov.la.

Here is a list of 19 hotels approved as Alternative State Quarantine hotels in Vientiane Capital:

PHONETHIP PLAZA HOTEL
Phonethip Plaza Hotel, VientianePhonethip Plaza Hotel is located in Sisattanak District, with 77 rooms. Rates are from LAK 350,000 to 650,000 per night, Tel: 020 9999 9250, 020 9516 8168, E-mail: accteam.phonethipplaza@gmail.com

CROWNE PLAZA HOTEL
Hotel Crowne Plaza VIENTIANECrowne Plaza Hotel is located in Sikhottabong District. 198 rooms. The cost is  USD $90 to $360 per night, Tel: 020 9989 3888 or E-mail: Vientiane.reservation@ihg.com, www.vientiane.crownwplaza.com

 

LANDMARK RIVERSIDE HOTELLandmark Mekong Riverside Hotel, Vientiane, Laos - Booking.comLandmark Riverside Hotel is located in Sisattanak District, with 80 rooms available. Room rates are from LAK 800,000 per night, Tel: 020 2225 8888, 020 5965 8383, E-mail: info@landmarkmekonghotel.com.la, or visit www.landmarkmekonghotel.com.la

SURESTAY BY BEST WESTERN
SureStay Hotel opens in the Heart of Vientiane, LaosSurestay By Best Western VTE is located in Chanthabouly District, with 68 rooms. Rates are from USD 60 per night. Tel: 021 249 999, 020 9999 6996, E-mail and Website: phonsak.sayarath@surestayvientiane.com or www.surestayvientiane.com

DONCHAN PALACE HOTELDON CHAN PALACE HOTELDon Chan Palace Hotel & Convention is located in Sisattank district, with 132 rooms available. Room rates are from USD $100 to $350 per night, call 021 226 666, 020 2225 8888, Email: sengdao@donchampalacelaoopdr.com

 

CHANTHAPANYA HOTELChanthapanya Hotel - Vientiane - LaosChanthapanya Hotel is located in Chanthabouly District, with 59 rooms available. Rooms are from LAK 600,000 to 870,000. Tel 021 241 451, 020 2224, E-mail: info@chanthapanyahotel.com

HE TIAN HOTELHe Tian Hotel - Reviews for 4-Star Hotels in Vientiane | Trip.com

            He Tian Hotel is located in Sikhottabong District, with 151 rooms available. Rates are from LAK 400,000 to 480,000 per night. Tel: 020 9999 9397

NAKHONSACK HOTEL
Nakhonesack HotelNakhonsack Hotel is located in Chanthabouly District, with 100 rooms. Rates are from LAK 210,000 to 350,000 per night, Tel: 020 7772 1268, 020 5995 9917, E-mail: jnakhonesack@gmail.com

DORK JUMPA HOTEL
Dork Jumpa Hotel in Vientiane, LaosDork Jumpa Hotel is located in Sisattanak District, with 99 rooms. Rates are from LAK  620,000 per night, Tel: 021 522 999, 020 5551 1099, E-mail: hoteldorkjumpa@gmail.com

GRAND JIAN GUO HOTEL
Jian Guo Grand Hotel, Vientiane, Laos - Booking.comGrand Jian Guo Hotel is located in Sikhottabong District, with 95 rooms available. Rates are from LAK 350,000 to 450,000 per night, Tel: 030 988 9999,  020 5999 8857, E-mail: jianguohotel@hotmail.com

QUBE HOTEL VIENTIANEThe Qube Hotel & Suite Vientiane

Qube Hotel Vientiane is located in Thatluang Lake specific Economic Zone, with 110 rooms. Rates are from LAK 570,000 per night, Tel: 021 419 888, 020 5586 9529, E-mail: mosm@thequbehotelvientiane.com.

MUONG THANH LUXURY HOTEL
Muong Thanh Luxury Vientiane, Laos - Booking.comMuong Thanh Luxury Hotel is located in Sisattanak District, with 329 rooms. Rates are from LAK 570,000 to 1,800,000 per night, Tel: 021 998 999, 020 5555 3586, E-mail: info@vientiane.muongthanh.com

ONE VIENTIANE HOTEL
One Vientiane HotelOne Vientiane Hotel is located in Chanthabouly District, with 36 rooms. Rates are from LAK 330,000 Kip per night. Tel: 021 253 664, 020 5552 9819, E-mail: reservation@onevientianehotel.com

LE THATLAUNG D’OR BOUTIQUE HOTEL
LE THATLUANG D'OR BOUTIQUE HOTEL $43 ($̶2̶0̶4̶) - Updated 2020 Prices & Reviews - Vientiane, Laos - TripadvisorLe Thatluang D’or Boutique Hotel is located in Saysettha District, with 55 rooms. Rates are from LAK 450,000 to 702,000 per night, Tel: 021 417 959, 020 5945 6969, E-mail and Website: info@lethatluangdor.com or www.lethatluangdor.com

MEKONG HOTEL
Mekong Hotel - Vientiane - LaosMekong Hotel is located in Sikhottabong District, with 50 rooms. Tel: 021 212 938, 020 5541 5361, E-mail and Website: mekongth@laotel.com

GRAND HOTEL VIENTIANE
Gallery image of this propertyGrand Hotel Vientiane is located in Sisattanak District, with 55 rooms. Rates are from LAK 665,000 per night, Tel: 021 410 275, 020 5541 5361, E-mail and Website: info@grandhotelvientiane.com or www.grandhotelvientiane.com

 

XAYSOMBOUN BOUTIQUE HOTELXaysomboun Boutique Hotel & Spa, Vientiane - Booking Deals, Photos & Reviews

Xaysomboun Boutique Vientiane is located in Chanthabouly District, with 65 rooms. Rates are from LAK 290,000 per night, Tel: 021 216 233, 020 9551 2668, E-mail and website: info@xaysombounboutiquehotel.com or www.xaysombounboutiquehotel.com

 

 

SERNG SANG HOTEL VIENTIANE

Serng Sang Hotel Vientiane is located in Sikhottabong District, with 197 rooms. Rates are from LAK 320,000 per night, Tel: 030 909 6666, 020 5856 6655. E-mail and website: ericchen7812@gmail.com

 

JANGXI INTERNATIONAL HOTEL

Jangxi International Hotel is located in Sikhottabong District, with 99 rooms. Rates are from LAK 410,000 per night, Tel: 020 9950 8777, E-mail: jiangxiinternationalhotel@gmail.com

 

2 COMMENTS

  1. No 100,000 kip a night hotels? A very greedy heartless plan only to include expensive hotels in a pandemic. Not good for the future of tourism. Bad memories of short term greedy gains leaves a bad taste for those who think about travel in Laos.

  2. Sure, John, but given that you have to stay in the room, even to eat, you need a nice place. But one would expect some special ‘deals’ for 14 nights including food — the rates shown are those for tourists staying one night or two.

