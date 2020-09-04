Government-Approved Covid-19 Quarantine Hotels in Vientiane Capital

Entrance into Laos is possible for foreigners under some circumstances, including those who hold diplomatic or official passports or are attached to international organizations. Anyone arriving in Laos must enter into quarantine for fourteen days at either a state-designated quarantine center or a government-approved quarantine hotel.

The process of quarantine at government-approved hotels in Laos is at the traveler’s own expense. For foreign travelers or Lao citizens willing to pay the required fees, many hotels in Vientiane have launched Alternative State Quarantine Packages for those returning from abroad.

For more information on entrance criteria, visit https://immigration.gov.la.

Here is a list of 19 hotels approved as Alternative State Quarantine hotels in Vientiane Capital:

PHONETHIP PLAZA HOTEL

Phonethip Plaza Hotel is located in Sisattanak District, with 77 rooms. Rates are from LAK 350,000 to 650,000 per night, Tel: 020 9999 9250, 020 9516 8168, E-mail: accteam.phonethipplaza@gmail.com

CROWNE PLAZA HOTEL

Crowne Plaza Hotel is located in Sikhottabong District. 198 rooms. The cost is USD $90 to $360 per night, Tel: 020 9989 3888 or E-mail: Vientiane.reservation@ihg.com, www.vientiane.crownwplaza.com

LANDMARK RIVERSIDE HOTEL Landmark Riverside Hotel is located in Sisattanak District, with 80 rooms available. Room rates are from LAK 800,000 per night, Tel: 020 2225 8888, 020 5965 8383, E-mail: info@landmarkmekonghotel.com.la, or visit www.landmarkmekonghotel.com.la

SURESTAY BY BEST WESTERN

Surestay By Best Western VTE is located in Chanthabouly District, with 68 rooms. Rates are from USD 60 per night. Tel: 021 249 999, 020 9999 6996, E-mail and Website: phonsak.sayarath@surestayvientiane.com or www.surestayvientiane.com

DONCHAN PALACE HOTEL Don Chan Palace Hotel & Convention is located in Sisattank district, with 132 rooms available. Room rates are from USD $100 to $350 per night, call 021 226 666, 020 2225 8888, Email: sengdao@donchampalacelaoopdr.com

CHANTHAPANYA HOTEL Chanthapanya Hotel is located in Chanthabouly District, with 59 rooms available. Rooms are from LAK 600,000 to 870,000. Tel 021 241 451, 020 2224, E-mail: info@chanthapanyahotel.com

HE TIAN HOTEL

He Tian Hotel is located in Sikhottabong District, with 151 rooms available. Rates are from LAK 400,000 to 480,000 per night. Tel: 020 9999 9397

NAKHONSACK HOTEL

Nakhonsack Hotel is located in Chanthabouly District, with 100 rooms. Rates are from LAK 210,000 to 350,000 per night, Tel: 020 7772 1268, 020 5995 9917, E-mail: jnakhonesack@gmail.com

DORK JUMPA HOTEL

Dork Jumpa Hotel is located in Sisattanak District, with 99 rooms. Rates are from LAK 620,000 per night, Tel: 021 522 999, 020 5551 1099, E-mail: hoteldorkjumpa@gmail.com

GRAND JIAN GUO HOTEL

Grand Jian Guo Hotel is located in Sikhottabong District, with 95 rooms available. Rates are from LAK 350,000 to 450,000 per night, Tel: 030 988 9999, 020 5999 8857, E-mail: jianguohotel@hotmail.com

QUBE HOTEL VIENTIANE

Qube Hotel Vientiane is located in Thatluang Lake specific Economic Zone, with 110 rooms. Rates are from LAK 570,000 per night, Tel: 021 419 888, 020 5586 9529, E-mail: mosm@thequbehotelvientiane.com.

MUONG THANH LUXURY HOTEL

Muong Thanh Luxury Hotel is located in Sisattanak District, with 329 rooms. Rates are from LAK 570,000 to 1,800,000 per night, Tel: 021 998 999, 020 5555 3586, E-mail: info@vientiane.muongthanh.com

ONE VIENTIANE HOTEL

One Vientiane Hotel is located in Chanthabouly District, with 36 rooms. Rates are from LAK 330,000 Kip per night. Tel: 021 253 664, 020 5552 9819, E-mail: reservation@onevientianehotel.com

LE THATLAUNG D’OR BOUTIQUE HOTEL

Le Thatluang D’or Boutique Hotel is located in Saysettha District, with 55 rooms. Rates are from LAK 450,000 to 702,000 per night, Tel: 021 417 959, 020 5945 6969, E-mail and Website: info@lethatluangdor.com or www.lethatluangdor.com

MEKONG HOTEL

Mekong Hotel is located in Sikhottabong District, with 50 rooms. Tel: 021 212 938, 020 5541 5361, E-mail and Website: mekongth@laotel.com

GRAND HOTEL VIENTIANE

Grand Hotel Vientiane is located in Sisattanak District, with 55 rooms. Rates are from LAK 665,000 per night, Tel: 021 410 275, 020 5541 5361, E-mail and Website: info@grandhotelvientiane.com or www.grandhotelvientiane.com

XAYSOMBOUN BOUTIQUE HOTEL

Xaysomboun Boutique Vientiane is located in Chanthabouly District, with 65 rooms. Rates are from LAK 290,000 per night, Tel: 021 216 233, 020 9551 2668, E-mail and website: info@xaysombounboutiquehotel.com or www.xaysombounboutiquehotel.com

SERNG SANG HOTEL VIENTIANE

Serng Sang Hotel Vientiane is located in Sikhottabong District, with 197 rooms. Rates are from LAK 320,000 per night, Tel: 030 909 6666, 020 5856 6655. E-mail and website: ericchen7812@gmail.com

JANGXI INTERNATIONAL HOTEL

Jangxi International Hotel is located in Sikhottabong District, with 99 rooms. Rates are from LAK 410,000 per night, Tel: 020 9950 8777, E-mail: jiangxiinternationalhotel@gmail.com