Bastille Day Reception in Laos Highlights Franco-Lao Diplomatic Ties

The French Embassy in Laos marked Bastille Day (14 July) with an Olympic-themed reception attended by Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, the mayor of Vientiane, and several ministers. This event, held on 12 July, also aimed at renewing France’s commitment to strengthen diplomatic ties with Laos, a year after the 70th anniversary of the France-Laos Treaty of Friendship.

The French Ambassador to Laos, Siv-Leng Chhuor, active in the country since 2021, highlighted France’s ongoing commitment to Laos. Throughout her tenure, the ambassador has visited 16 of Laos’s 18 provinces, meeting with provincial authorities, the French community, and local partners to discuss sustainable development and mutual priorities.

Meanwhile, France and Laos are continuing to enhance their relationship through several projects. These include the CHAMPA initiative for heritage preservation at Vat Phu Champassak and various projects in Savannakhet Province. Additionally, France collaborates with Team Europe on the Green Cup project under the Global Gateway Initiative. These efforts aim to advance renewable energy, agriculture, water management, heritage, and health sectors in Laos.

Educational cooperation continues to be a cornerstone of Franco-Lao relations. In 2024, key projects were completed to enhance the Lao-French bilingual education system, benefiting around 200 teachers and over 4,000 students.

The French Institute in Laos will also celebrate its 30th anniversary during the 3rd France-Laos Festival, featuring events that showcase vibrant cultural exchanges. Highlights include the Francophonie Festival at Chao Anouvong Park and a breakdance collaboration between a French Olympic star and Fanglao Studio during the Lao Hip Hop Festival.

With Laos chairing ASEAN this year, France reaffirmed its support for ASEAN’s central role in the Indo-Pacific strategy. As a development partner since 2020, France is committed to addressing global issues and strengthening political, economic, and cultural ties within the region.

This year marks other key anniversaries for French agencies in Laos: 30 years of AFD (French Development Agency), 80 years of IRD (French National Research Institute for Sustainable Development), and 40 years of CIRAD (French Agricultural Research Centre for International Development).

Bastille Day in Laos this year not only commemorates a significant moment in French history but also celebrates the evolving partnership between France and Laos.